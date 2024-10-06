Carroll turns off MSU-Northern Lights, wins fourth straight

HELENA — Carroll College turned off the Lights Saturday afternoon in Nelson Stadium, trouncing the MSU-Northern Lights 43-12.

The Fighting Saints (4-1 overall, 4-0 Frontier Conference) are now winners of four straight. The Lights (0-4, 0-2) continue to search for their first win of the season.

Senior quarterback Jack Prka highlighted Carroll's offensive showing. Prka threw for game-best totals of 181 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 13-of-16 passing.

One of Prka's touchdown throws found wideout Chris Akulschin running open near the front left pylon during a scamble-drill situation. Akulschin also added another score on the ground late in the second quarter, taking a misdirection handoff 25 yards to the end zone while breaking multiple tackles.

Despite a handful of promising runs on their opening drive, the Lights struggled to manufacture consistent offense. They managed 152 yards of total offense on 62 plays from scrimmage for the game.

The Fighting Saints will carry their momentum in their bye week. Their next game comes against Eastern Oregon on Oct. 19.

The Lights will hope to secure their first win of the season next week against that same Eastern Oregon team.