Carroll named NAIA's first-ever National School of Character

HELENA — Carroll College is the NAIA’s first-ever National School of Character award winner, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon during a special ceremony in the school's Physical Education Center.

“Our motto that has existed for 115 years — and you all know it in Latin — 'Non scholae sed vitae. Not for school but for life.' And that is what this award is about,” said Carroll president John Cech during the award presentation.

In attendance for the ceremony were student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff, community members and local leaders, including Gov. Greg Gianforte.

“The hardworking and dedication of the student-athletes at Carroll are truly laying a foundation for the future of our state and our nation,” said Gianforte. “And I just want to tell you I have great anticipation to see the achievements that will come from your hard work.”

Helena mayor Wilmot Collins also addressed the PE Center crowd.

“This comes as no surprise. We are fully aware of your presence in this community,” said Collins. “We know what you do. And in this public forum, I want to say thank you. Thank you for making Helena a better community.”

