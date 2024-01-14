Carroll, Montana Tech split Frontier Conference basketball doubleheader

HELENA — As Frontier Conference regular-season play marches on, Saturday marked the first meetings of the young season between the Carroll College and Montana Tech basketball teams at the PE Center.

Carroll women 61 Montana Tech women 34

The No. 5 Carroll women (12-3, 3-0) made it 21 straight wins over the Orediggers (10-6, 1-2) with a 61-34 victory. The Saints have now won 14 consecutive Frontier games dating all the way back to January of last year.

Jamie Pickens and Maddie Geritz weach finished with 14 points as the Saints had four players in double figures, including Kyndall Keller (12 points) and Willa Albrecht (11). Carroll led 23-16 after one quarter.

The Saints held a 37-20 lead at the halftime break before Pickens finished the game with her tenth double double of the season. Saturday also marked another accomplishment for Pickens, as she is now the first Carroll women's basketball player with over 1,600 career points as well as over 700 career rebounds.

Tech's Liv Wongerin finished with a team-high nine points.

Montana Tech men 88, Carroll 77

Carroll (7-8, 2-1) lost its first game in five contests while Montana Tech (13-3, 3-0) made it five wins in a row to remain undefeated in Frontier Conference play with an 88-77 victory.

Carroll's Andrew Cook led all scorers with 16 first-half points and Kendall Moore hit 3 of 4 first-half 3-point field goals. Visiting Montana Tech ended the game on top, coming back from down eight at the break to win by 11 points.

Tech's Caleb Bellach had 19 points as the Orediggers put five in double figures as well. Ifeanyi Okeke finished with 14 points and six rebounds in the road win.

Moore also had 19 points for the Saints but Andrew Cook led Carroll with 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists.