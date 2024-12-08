Carroll men's basketball drops third straight with loss to Dickinson State

HELENA — The Carroll College men's basketball team dropped its third-straight game Saturday afternoon, falling 90-81 to Dickinson State in the PE Center.

Despite having a full two weeks to prepare, the Fighting Saints (3-7, 0-0 Frontier) trailed the Blue Hawks (4-5, 0-0 North Star) for roughly 30 minutes of game time, including the entirety of the second half.

Dickinson led by as many as 25 points, in large part due to the 3-point shooting of guard DSU Trey Stevens. Stevens led all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting with seven made 3s.

Four-fifths of Carroll's starting lineup scored in double figures. Derek Kramer and Isaiah Moore led the way for the Saints with a team-high 18 points each.

Carroll's home stand continues next Saturday as the Saints host Northwest University (Wash.).

