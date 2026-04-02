Carroll freshman Addison Slivinski wins program's 1st individual medal since 2013

HELENA — For the first time since 2013, the Carroll College women's golf team had an individual medalist at a tournament.
Fighting Saints freshman Addison Slivinski earned her first career victory Tuesday at the Columbia Basin College Invitational in Richland, Wash. Slivinski shot plus-43 (88-85-86—259) to win the tournament by two strokes. She entered the final round one stroke back of the lead.
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"I was just super happy to win," Slivinski told MTN Sports on Wednesday at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. "I didn't know where I was placed all day at all. And I didn't even care to look at my phone aside from texting my coach. So, I didn't know where I was at.
"My teammates, they kept asking if I wanted to know. I said, 'No, absolutely not.' So when I found out, it was just super, super exciting. And I ran and hugged all my teammates — ran and found my brother and hugged on him."
Slivinski's tournament-winning performance helped lift the Carroll women to a second-place team finish.