Carroll freshman Addison Slivinski wins program's 1st individual medal since 2013

HELENA — For the first time since 2013, the Carroll College women's golf team had an individual medalist at a tournament.

Fighting Saints freshman Addison Slivinski earned her first career victory Tuesday at the Columbia Basin College Invitational in Richland, Wash. Slivinski shot plus-43 (88-85-86—259) to win the tournament by two strokes. She entered the final round one stroke back of the lead.

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Carroll freshman Addison Slivinski wins program's first individual medal since 2013

"I was just super happy to win," Slivinski told MTN Sports on Wednesday at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena. "I didn't know where I was placed all day at all. And I didn't even care to look at my phone aside from texting my coach. So, I didn't know where I was at.

"My teammates, they kept asking if I wanted to know. I said, 'No, absolutely not.' So when I found out, it was just super, super exciting. And I ran and hugged all my teammates — ran and found my brother and hugged on him."

Slivinski's tournament-winning performance helped lift the Carroll women to a second-place team finish.

