Carroll football looks toward 1st season in newer, 'tougher' Frontier Conference

HELENA — Carroll College’s home season opener is less than a month away.

The Frontier Conference hosted the second of its virtual media days Thursday, introducing players and coaches from the seven teams in the new West Division.

The Frontier added five football newcomers in the offseason, pushing the league’s total number of teams to 14. In addition to expanding, the Frontier reorganized itself into a two-division format.

“It just gets tougher and tougher,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said of the new-look league. “There is no days off. There is nowhere you can say we can take a break this week — we know we’ll be able to do this and that.

“So, you’ve got to prepare. You’ve got to prepare for anybody at any given day at any given time because it’s an exciting conference to play in.”

The top question facing Carroll ahead of this season is who will play quarterback after the program lost four-year starter Jack Prka to graduation. Division I transfers Kaden Huot and Hogan Carmichael lead a group of four signal callers competing for the title of QB1.

“We haven’t really been focused on it too much,” said Carroll tight end Carson Ochoa. “They’re both really good football players, as well. I mean, whoever’s out there I feel pretty confident in both of them. So, it doesn’t bother us.”

But while the offense faces uncertainty at its most important position, Carroll’s defense has long been the calling card of this Fighting Saints program.

“For the defense, our mentality is going out week by week and just being the best that we can be,” said Carroll defensive lineman Forrest Suero. “I know we focus on the things that we can control. We don’t focus on anything else. And so, when we focus on things we can control usually it comes out pretty good.”

Carroll’s season officially kicks off Aug. 30 at MSU-Northern.

