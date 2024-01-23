Carroll College's Andrew Cook, Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney are Frontier Conference players of the week

HELENA — Andrew Cook of Carroll College and Jordan Sweeney of Montana Western were named the Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball players of the week, the league announced Monday.

Cook, a 6-foot-4 guard from Huntington Beach, California, averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting 60% from the field to go along with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game in a pair of conference wins over Rocky Mountain and MSU-Northern. Cook scored 17 points last Thursday at Rocky before going for a season-high 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting in a home win over MSU-Northern on Saturday.

Carroll (10-8 overall, 4-1 Frontier Conference) plays at Montana Western Thursday and is home against Providence on Saturday.

Sweeney averaged a double-double of 17.5 points and 10 assists per game in wins at Montana Tech and at home versus Rocky Mountain. The senior guard shot 60% from the field and was 5 of 10 from 3-point range while adding 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. In the win at Tech, Sweeney finished with 19 points and seven assists. She followed with 16 points and 13 assists — the most by a Frontier player this season — in the win over Rocky.

Western (11-7, 3-2) hosts No. 6 Carroll on Thursday before heading to MSU-Northern on Saturday.