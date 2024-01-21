Carroll College basketball teams sweep visiting MSU-Northern

HELENA — The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams earned a doubleheader sweep of MSU-Northern Saturday at the P.E. Center. Carroll's women used a huge fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-45 win, while the Carroll men used a strong first half en route to a 78-64 win.

Carroll College 66, MSU-Northern 45 (women)

Jamie Pickens had 20 points and 18 rebounds and Carroll College used a lopsided fourth quarter to run past MSU-Northern for a 66-45 Frontier Conference women's basketball win Saturday inside the P.E. Center.

MSUN actually took a 40-37 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Skylights couldn't get anything going over the final 10 minutes. Kyndall Keller started Carroll's onslaught with a jumper 30 seconds into the frame, and the Fighting Saints scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter.

With 4:23 to play Northern got back within 51-45, but the Skylights wouldn't score again as Carroll closed the game on a 15-0 run to win its sixth consecutive game.

For Carroll, Willa Albrecht added 14 points and Erica Nessan had 12. MSUN was led by Ryley Kehr's 12 points.

The Saints (14-3 overall, 5-0 Frontier Conference) next play at Montana Western on Jan. 25. MSU-Northern (8-10, 2-3) is at Montana Tech on Jan. 25.

Carroll College 78, MSU-Northern 64 (men)

Andrew Cook poured in 30 points to help the Carroll College men's basketball team to a 78-64 win over MSU-Northern at the P.E. Center Saturday.

Cook — who made 10 of 14 field goals, including a 2-for-2 effort from 3-point range, and shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line — led a highly efficient Carroll offense. The Fighting Saints shot 54% for the game, 41.7% from 3 and 82.6% from the free throw line. MSU-Northern, meanwhile, was just 33.3% shooting from the floor and 18.2% from 3-point range.

Carroll, which also got 13 points and seven assists from Kendall Moore, led 44-26 at halftime. Zane Foster and Gui Pedra each scored seven points for the Saints, and Foster added eight rebounds.

Zackry Martinez scored 18 points to lead MSU-Northern.

Carroll (10-8 overall, 4-1 Frontier Conference) has won four of five games to start Frontier Conference play and next plays at Montana Western on Jan. 25. MSUN (9-9, 1-4) is at Montana Tech on Jan. 25.