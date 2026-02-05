Carroll College women's basketball program signs Helena Christian's Kaylin Canney

HELENA — For the first time in roughly a decade, a Helena Christian girls basketball player signed a national letter of intent to play college basketball.

Surrounded by family, coaches and teammates, Rams senior point guard Kaylin Canney officially became a Carroll College Fighting Saint Wednesday afternoon in the P.E. Center.

“I’m excited to know that I have an opportunity to play basketball after high school because it’s just something that I love to do,” Canney said. “And it’s just a talent that God has given me, and I want to glorify him moving forward. And it’s just exciting but also a nervous time.”

Canney’s Helena Christian team won the Montana Christian Athletic Association state title last season under head coach Bethany Brownlee. And in Brownlee’s nearly 15 years of coaching, Canney will be just her third player to go on to play college ball.

“I don’t know that I’ve had anyone that works as hard as she does,” said Brownlee. “She doesn’t back down from challenges. Anything you put in front of her she will accomplish and do it better than you thought she was going to. She’s probably the most talented point guard that has ever come through our school.”

And because of that mixture of talent and hard work, Canney caught the eye of Carroll’s coaching staff at their in-house camps and tournament.

“Obviously we’re going to try to find any and every player that we can find, wherever they may come from,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “And so, it doesn’t really matter what level they play at or the competition they play against. If they can play, and we can find them, then we’re going to try to get them here.”

Canney is set to join the Saints’ roster next season.