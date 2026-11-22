The Carroll College and Montana Tech volleyball teams ended their seasons Saturday with losses in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.

The Fighting Saints gave ninth-seeded College of Idaho all it could handle in Caldwell, as the Yotes had to work for a 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10 five-set win.

The teams put up similar statistics, but C of I was just slightly better in three critical categories. The Yotes had 70 kills to Carroll's 62, 11 blocks to Carroll's six and seven aces to Carroll's two.

Alexa Wheeler (17 kills), Kelsy Stanger (13), Cierra Bohrn (12) and Abigail Flerchinger (11) led C of I's attack. Wheeler also had eight blocks.

Carroll was led by Kaylen Hay with 16 kills, Lauren Heuiser with 15 and Birdie Heuiser with 13.

The Saints qualified for the NAIA tournament by placing runner-up to Frontier Conference champion Bellevue (Neb.) in the league's postseason tournament. Carroll ends its season with a 21-12 record.

Tech, meanwhile, lost to No. 15-seeded Southern Oregon 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 27-25 in Ashland. The Raiders recorded 13 more kills than the Orediggers in the match, with Maya Watters putting down 16 kills for SOU. Briellla Mathis added 13 kills for SOU, which also got five service aces from Katie White.

Tech had three players reach double-digit kills: Halle Moomaw (12), Talan Dodson (11) and Payton Treadwell (10). Moomaw also had a mach-high six blocks.

The Orediggers, who qualified for the NAIA tournament as an at-large bid, end their season with a 23-8 overall record.