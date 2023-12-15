Carroll College men, women squeak out home basketball victories

HELENA — The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams secured a two-game sweep at home Thursday night.

Jamie Pickens, Maddie Geritz and Addi Ekstrom helped the fifth-ranked Carroll women to 7-2 with a 49-45 win over Grace College. It was the Saints' sixth straight win. Pickens had nine points, and moved into fourth place on the school career scoring list with 1,510 points.

In the men's game, Corban transfer Kendall Moore scored a game-high 31 points for the Saints. It was a tightly contest first half, but Zane Foster's 15-point, 16-rebound double-double (with five blocks) helped propel Carroll to a 93-88 win over SAGU Indian at the PE Center. Andrew Cook added 17 points and five assists for Carroll.

The Carroll men will next travel to the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz., while the women will be inHawaii for the next week as they play the University of Jamestown on Sunday before taking on Indiana Tech and NCAA Division II Hawaii Pacific.

