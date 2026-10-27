C of I, Montana Tech, Carroll ranked in NAIA committee's 1st top 15 poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The College of Idaho, Montana Tech and Carroll College are ranked in the first edition of the STADIONIC NAIA Football National Selection Committee poll, released Tuesday.

C of I, one of just two unbeaten teams in the NAIA at 7-0 (3-0 Frontier West), is ranked No. 2 following a 63-28 rout of Eastern Oregon on Saturday. Montana Tech (7-1, 3-0 Frontier East) checks in at No. 4 after beating Mayville State 34-20 on the road. And Carroll is ranked No. 12; the Saints had a bye last week.

St. Thomas (Fla.) claimed the No. 1 spot. The Bobcats are also undefeated at 8-0. View the complete rankings here.

This week, C of I travels to face Arizona Christian (0-7, 0-3 Frontier West) while Montana Tech returns home to play Rocky Mountain College (4-3, 3-0) for first place in the Frontier East. Carroll is back in action Saturday as it hosts Southern Oregon (5-2, 2-1 Frontier West).

Three weeks remain in the regular season, with the NAIA playoffs set to start the weekend of Nov. 21.

Below are the current Frontier Conference standings and this week's schedule.

Frontier Conference football standings

Tuesday, Oct. 27

East Division



Conf. Overall Montana Tech 3-0 7-1 Rocky Mountain 3-0 4-3 Dickinson State 3-1 4-5 Mayville State 2-2 6-3 Dakota State 1-2 5-3 Valley City State 0-4 1-7 MSU-Northern 0-3 0-8

West Division



Conf. Overall College of Idaho 3-0 7-0 Carroll 3-0 6-1 Eastern Oregon 2-1 5-2 Southern Oregon 2-2 3-5 Montana Western 1-3 3-5 Simpson (Calif.) 1-3 3-5 Arizona Christian 0-3 0-7

Frontier Conference football schedule

(All times Mountain)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Mayville State at Dakota State, 12 p.m.

Dickinson State at MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 1 p.m.

Montana Western at Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.

Southern Oregon at Carroll, 6 p.m.

College of Idaho at Arizona Christian, 7 p.m.