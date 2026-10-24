No. 5 Montana Tech secures 34-20 road victory at Mayville State

MAYVILLE, N.D. — Jarrett Wilson's touchdown pass to Nick Michelotti in the third quarter extended Montana Tech's lead, and the Orediggers went on to secure a 34-20 road victory over Mayville State (N.D.) on Saturday.

With the win, No. 5-ranked Montana Tech improved to 7-1 overall and to 3-0 in the Frontier Conference's East division. Mayville State slipped to 6-3 and to 2-2 in the East.

The Orediggers led 14-6 at halftime, thanks to a Wilson-to-Luke Bilau scoring pass and a short touchdowrn run by Ikaika Ho. Casey Kaustman added a 41-yard field goal early in the third for Montana Tech.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Jack Simmers pulled Mayville State within 24-13, but the Orediggers answered again with a 6-yard run by Levi Torgerson. Another Kautzman field goal, this time from 50 yards, put Tech ahead 34-13 with 6:22 remaining.

Wilson finished 11-of-20 passing for 171 yards. He was intercepted once. Michelotti had a game-high 109 yards on just four receptions.

Mayville State won the time of possession battle, 39:34 to 20:26. The Comets ran 79 plays to the Orediggers' 40. But Montana Tech's defense limited Mayville State to field goal on two long drives, which later allowed the Orediggers to find separation on the scoreboard.

Defensively, Caleb Novak led Tech with 10 total tackles and two quarterback sacks.

Montana Tech returns home next week to face Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mayville State will face Dakota State (S.D.) next week.

