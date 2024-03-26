'A dream come true' as Montana Tech's Asa Williams signs with pro agency

BUTTE — Over the past two seasons, senior forward Asa Williams helped the Montana Tech men's basketball team continuously reach new heights.

Though his college career has now come to a close, he's poised to continue playing beyond Butte.

Williams signed a contract with professional sports agency Tré Sports Management on Monday at the HPER Complex. He did so while surrounded by his team which this past season locked up the Frontier Conference's first-ever regular-season and tournament three-peat.

"It's definitely been a dream of mine," said Williams, who played for three junior colleges before arriving at Tech prior to the 2022-23 season. "Something I talked with coach (Adam) Hiatt about when I first came on campus. It's a dream come true."

Congrats to @Asa1Williams on signing his first contract making him a PRO. Hard work always pays off. 🏀⚒️#RollDiggs x #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/YIHaHIhBkY — Montana Tech Basketball ⚒️ (@MTechHoops) March 25, 2024

Williams is now represented by the same agency as former All-American Oredigger Sindou Diallo, who has spent the past two years playing professionally in the Qatari Basketball League.

Williams, who was Tech's leading scorer this past season with 520 points, is hoping to also be playing overseas come fall but knows that landing with a team is going to require him to continue training at a high level.

"I'm gonna have to work harder, I'm not in college anymore," he said. "Gotta work harder for sure, constantly pushing myself every day."

His coach has full confidence the same attributes that made Williams one of the highest-scoring players in the Frontier will serve him well as he now sets his sights on joining a pro team.

"He's got visions, he's got dreams," said Hiatt. "That's half the battle right there, is you have a realistic dream of what you can become or what you can achieve. And then you put in the work to be able to get to that level."

Tech's bid to return to the national tournament Round of 16 in Kansas City ended in the second round against Lewis-Clark State. It was a disappointing end to an unprecedented season, but Williams said he'll always be grateful for the relationships he formed and his time in Butte.

"Every guy behind me has a significance to my career," he said," because without them it wouldn't be possible. You don't really get to soak it all in until it's over."