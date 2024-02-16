Former Lady Griz record-setter Katie Edwards relishes chance encounter with Iowa's Caitlin Clark

BILLINGS — It was the last thing Katie Edwards expected.

One lucky break after another culminated into a chance-encounter between former Lady Griz basketball star Edwards and current University of Iowa mega-star Caitlin Clark on Thursday — just hours before Clark set the all-time scoring mark in NCAA women's college basketball.

Edwards and her parents had scheduled a trip weeks ago to watch the dynamic Clark play in person, not realizing the random selection would turn into the iconic night. As if that build-up wasn't enough, Edwards and her folks ironically crossed paths with Clark, carrying coffee and a bag of donuts, in a campus parking lot in Iowa City hours before tipoff.

Edwards, who set high school basketball records in Denton and Lewistown, shared what happened next with MTN Sports' in the video above.