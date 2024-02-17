Photos: Montana Lady Griz rout Montana State Bobcats in Brawl of the Wild

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana's Dani Bartsch (40) shoots a layup against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's MJ Bruno (left) and Dani Bartsch celebrate during their game against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's MJ Bruno (facing) guards Montana State's Isobel Bunyan at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Macey Huard (12) jukes a Bobcat defender during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Malea Egan (1) grabs a rebound during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Macey Huard (12) applies defensive pressure to Montana State University freshman Isobel Bunyan (15) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) moves the ball across the court during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

A University of Montana fan laughs during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University head coach Tricia Binford argues a call during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior MJ Bruno (23) dribbles past Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) drives toward the key during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The University of Montana dance team performs during a timeout during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Haley Huard (10) dribbles through heavy Bobcat traffic during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) blocks a shot from University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (13) throws a layup during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Ella Johnson (5) takes the ball from University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) fights past Montana State University freshman Ella Johnson (5) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Hall (0) cheers from the sideline during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior MJ Bruno (23) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Mack Konig (2) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Marah Dykstra (32) calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University cheers from the sideline during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Madison Hall (0) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Taylor Janssen (24) scores a basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Mack Konig (2) knocks the ball away from Montana State University freshman Malea Egan (1) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana and Montana State battle for possession during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Katelynn Limardo (11) drives toward the basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

The Lady Griz take on MSU during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Isobel Bunyan (15) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) takes the ball from Montana State University freshman Malea Egan (1) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Marah Dykstra (32) takes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Macey Huard (12) takes the ball from Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Marah Dykstra (32) shoots over University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Taylor Janssen (24) protects the ball from University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Dani Bartsch (40) tries to pass the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Macey Huard (12) fights for a rebound during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Marah Dykstra (32) looks to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Taylor Janssen (24) looks for an open pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Mack Konig (2) gets past Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Isobel Bunyan (15) grabs a loose ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Gina Marxen (22) sinks a three-point basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University freshman Natalie Picton (2) throws a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Taylor Janssen (24) scores a basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana forward Carmen Gfeller (20) surveys her passing options during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next