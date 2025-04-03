Carroll softball excited to finish home slate at Nelson Stadium

HELENA — For Carroll College’s softball team, Helena’s unpredictable spring weather often results in canceled games, postponed games — and even changing the playing venues of games from Centennial Park to Nelson Stadium.

But at least for the remainder of this season, the Nelson Stadium venue for home games has become permanent.

“Extremely,” Carroll head coach Shawna Juarez said of her excitement. “I mean, look at the atmosphere. Look around you. The lights, the turf. Look behind us. This is like an athlete’s dream to be out here — for all sports, really.”

Carroll’s players said they were equally excited to finish out the home slate at Nelson.

“I think we get more of a home feeling. We get more of a fan base,” said sophomore catcher Carlee Smith. “And I think we play more as a team. And I think we’re more energetic on this field because we feel more at home.”

Historically, Carroll has played its home games at nearby Centennial Park — and that was the plan for this year, too, until a combination of factors brought the Saints marching back home to Nelson.

“I think weather-wise, we don’t have to deal with slick fields,” said Smith. “Snow, rain — it’s not as muddy. So, we’re more able to have lateral movements and not slip around, be a mess on this field. I think we play more clean on this field.”

And beyond weather, Juarez says it’s just the pure awesomeness of Nelson Stadium that led to the scheduling change.

“But nothing against Centennial because it’s a great park, too, but look around,” said Juarez. “This place is awesome. The fields are awesome. It’s electric. You’re under the lights. You’ve got great music. It’s just a great place to play.”

