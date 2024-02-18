Brawl of the Wild women's basketball postgame: Coaches, players discuss Lady Griz win

MISSOULA — Montana used a hot-shooting offense and shut-down defense to pull away from Montana State for a 72-50 women's basketball win Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

Dani Bartsch, Mack Konig and Gina Marxen each scored 14 points to lead the Lady Griz, who made 14 3-pointers and dished out 18 assists in the game.

Marxen, freshman Macey Huard and Montana coach Brian Holsinger met with the media following the win. Montana State coach Tricia Binford and players Taylor Janssen and Marah Dykstra also spoke with the media.

