Brawl of the Wild: Montana, Montana State rosters feature 92 Treasure State natives

MISSOULA — When No. 3 Montana and No. 4 Montana State take the field for the annual Cat-Griz football game Saturday, the programs will feature a combined 92 Treasure State natives.

The Grizzlies have 47 Montana natives on their roster, including the defense's five leading tacklers: Braxton Hill from Anaconda, Ryder Meyer from Fairfield, and Tyler Flink (Big Sky High School), Ryan Tirrell (Loyola) and Levi Janacaro (Big Sky) from Missoula. Hill, Flink, Tirrell and Janacaro are linebackers, while Meyer plays safety.

Forty-five Bobcats hail from the Treasure State, including their defense's four leading tacklers: linebackers Nolan Askelson and McCade O'Reilly from Billings Senior High and Bozeman, respectively, safety Rylan Ortt from Missoula Sentinel and defensive end Brody Grebe from Melstone. Grebe, who leads MSU with 7.5 sacks this season, played high school football as part of a cooperative team between Melstone and Class B Roundup.

Bozeman and Missoula have contributed the most players to this year's rivalry game, with each town producing 16 total players on the two rosters. Bozeman High has the most players of a single school in the game. Five former Hawks play for the Griz — receiver Ryan Simpson, quarterback Kris Brown, receiver Brady Lang, safety Padraig Lang and linebacker Asher Croy.

For the Cats, linebacker O'Reilly, defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, tight ends Luke Smith and Ryan Lonergan, offensive linemen Everett Carr, Justus Perkins and Jaden Perkins and defensive lineman Jaren Perkins graduated from Bozeman High.

Billings, Montana's largest city with more than 117,000 people, has 12 players between both teams.

Melstone, population 131 in 2021, is Montana's smallest town represented on the rosters. Brody Grebe's younger brother Bryce, who finished his high school career playing for the Custer-Hysham-Melstone 6-Man football co-op, is also a freshman for the Bobcats. Like Bryce Grebe, Montana defensive lineman Sloan McPherson from Savage and Montana State tight end Treyton Pickering from Sunburst transitioned from playing 6-Man football in high school.

Only two players — Bobcats Kade Cutler and Hunter Sharbono — finished their high school careers playing 8-Man football in Montana. Cutler was part of the Flint Creek co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg, while Sharbono came to Bozeman from Fairview.

Montana safety Jaxon Lee started his high school career at Flint Creek, where he won back-to-back state championships, but finished at Class AA Sentinel in Missoula. Griz cornerback Jace Klucewich also finished at Sentinel after starting his high school career at Frenchtown. Croy also represents two Montana communities after starting at Huntley Project and finishing at Bozeman High.

Below is a list of the Montana natives on the Cats and Griz rosters for the 122nd Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday and will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.

Montana State Bobcats from Montana

Eli Aby, LB, Laurel

Michael Armstrong, S, Bozeman Gallatin

Nolan Askelson, LB, Billings Senior

Paul Brott, DL, Billings West

Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High

Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital

Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel

Kade Cutler, DB, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)

Neil Daily, LB, Billings West

JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West

Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence

Kenneth Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman

Jace Fitzgerald, LB, Dillon

Brody Grebe, DE, Melstone (Roundup-Melstone co-op)

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel

Casey Kautzman, K/P, Butte High

Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High

Ryan Lonergan, TE, Bozeman High

Jonathan Luhmann, OL, Florence

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital

Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge

Tommy Mellott, QB, Butte High

Max Murphy, FB, Billings West

Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate

McCade O'Reilly, LB, Bozeman High

Rylan Ortt, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Jaden Perkins, OL, Bozeman High

Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High

Justus Perkins, OL, Bozeman High

Colter Petre, DB, Helena High

Treyton Pickering, TE, Sunburst

Elijah Reynolds, TE, Red Lodge

Aaron Richards, OL, Butte Central

Cole Sain, OL, Darby

Holden Sampson, OL, Helena High

Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High

Lane Sumner, RB, Huntley Project

Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR

Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin

Marcus Wehr, OL, Billings Central

Montana Grizzlies from Montana

Junior Bergen, WR, Billings Senior

Dillon Botner, OL, Whitefish

Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central

Kris Brown, QB, Bozeman High

Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital

Asher Croy, LB, Bozeman High (Huntley Project before that)

Beau Dantic, RB, Laurel

Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Kellen Detrick, DL, Havre

Marcus Evans, LB, Helena High

Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate

Tyler Flink, LB, Missoula Big Sky

Trevin Gradney, CB, Billings West

Garrett Graves, S, Eureka

Journey Grimsrud, OL, Huntley Project

Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High

Braunson Henriksen, OL, Polson

Braxton Hill, LB, Anaconda

Tanner Huff, CB, Butte High

Kaden Huot, QB, Helena High

Levi Janacaro, LB, Missoula Big Sky

Jace Klucewich, CB, Frenchtown (Missoula Sentinel)

Drew Klumph, WR, Missoula Sentinel

David Koppang, S, Missoula Loyola

Brady Lang, WR, Bozeman High

Padraig Lang, S, Bozeman High

Jaxon Lee, S, Missoula Sentinel (Flint Creek co-op before that)

Geno Leonard, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Gabe Longin, S, Great Falls High

Chase McGurran, S, Helena

Sloan McPherson, DL, Savage

Ryder Meyer, S, Fairfield

Henry Nuce, DL, Kalispell Glacier

Jake Olson, TE, Butte High

Hayden Opitz, LB, Helena Capital

Clay Oven, DE, Billings Central

TJ Rausch, S, Missoula Sentinel

Carson Rostad, LB, Hamilton

Tyson Rostad, S, Hamilton

Ryan Simpson, WR, Bozeman High

Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier

Dylan Smith, DL, Whitehall

Cy Stevenson, LB, Libby

Tate Templeton, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Ryan Tirrell, LB, Missoula Loyola

Jaxon Tucker, DL, Billings West

Joe Weida, TE, Missoula Sentinel