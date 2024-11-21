Brawl of the Wild features 96 Treasure State natives on Montana, Montana State rosters

MISSOULA — Many of the headliners in this year's Brawl of the Wild football game hail from the Treasure State.

Bobcats Tommy Mellott (Butte) and Brody Grebe (Melstone) and Grizzlies Junior Bergen (Billings) and Trevin Gradney (Billings) are all Montanans, and when No. 2 Montana State and No. 9 Montana meet Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the two programs will feature 96 Montana natives — up from 92 last year — representing 30 communities.

The Griz have 49 Montana natives on their roster, including Gradney and a host of other playmakers on defense. Ryan Tirrell, a Missoula Loyola alum, leads UM with 89 tackles on the season, and Jace Klucewich, a Frenchtown product who graduated from Missoula Sentinel High School, has a team-leading four interceptions.

Forty-seven Bobcats are from Montana, including defensive stalwarts Grebe, McCade O'Reilly and Rylan Ortt. O'Reilly, a Bozeman High graduate, leads MSU with 54 tackles and Ortt, from Missoula Sentinel, is second with 52. Grebe, who grew up on his family ranch outside of Melstone and played high school football at Roundup, leads the Bobcats with six sacks.

Like last year, Bozeman and Missoula will provide the most players in the game. Bozeman has 18 players spread between the two rosters, while Missoula has 17 — including Jaxon Lee, who graduated from Missoula Sentinel but was born in Belgrade and played three years at the Flint Creek co-op of Drummond and Philipsburg.

Sentinel and Bozeman High each have 14 players between the Cats and Griz.

The Griz have nine former Spartans on the roster: Klucewich, Lee, Drew Klumph, Geno Leonard, TJ Rausch, Danny Sirmon, Tate Templeton, Grady Walker and Joe Weida. The Cats have five in Ortt, Zac Crews, JJ Dolan, Adam Jones and Dylan Rollins.

Former Hawks O'Reilly, Everett Carr, Kenneth Eiden IV, Rocky Lencioni, Ryan Lonergan, Jaden Perkins, Jaren Perkins, Justus Perkins, Luke Smith and Hudson Wiens are now with MSU, while Torin Jeske, Brady Lang, Padraig Lang and Ryan Simpson left Bozeman High for UM.

Billings, Montana's largest city with more than 120,000 people, has 13 players between both teams.

Melstone, population 145 in 2023, is still Montana's smallest town represented on the rosters. Brody Grebe is joined on Montana State's roster by younger brother Bryce. While Brody played 11-man football in high school as part of the Roundup-Melstone co-op, Bryce played for the Custer-Hysham-Melstone 6-Man football co-op.

Montana State linebacker Mason Dethman (Froid-Lake) and Montana defensive lineman Sloan McPherson (Savage) also played 6-Man football in high school.

Two players — MSU's Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) and UM's Kade Cutler (Flint Creek) — finished their high school careers playing 8-Man football. Thirteen played their senior seasons at the Class B level, 12 in Class A and 65 in Class AA. Bobcats offensive lineman Cole Sain, a Darby native, played high school football in California.

Below is a list of the Montana natives on the Cats and Griz rosters for the 123nd Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday and will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.

Montana State Bobcats from Montana

Paul Brott, DL, Billings West

Thomas Buchanan, QB, Red Lodge

Maclain Burckley, WR, Billings Senior

Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High

Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital

Kee Christiansen, WR, Dillon

Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel

Neil Daily, LB, Billings West (spent two years at Missoula Sentinel before moving to Billings)

Mason Dethman, LB, Brockton (Froid-Medicine Lake co-op)

JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West

Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence

Kenneth Eiden IV, DE, Bozeman High

Brody Grebe, DE, Melstone (Roundup-Melstone co-op)

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel

Casey Kautzman, K/P, Butte High

Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High

Case Kruse, DL, Manhattan

Rocky Lencioni, TE, Bozeman High

Ryan Lonergan, TE, Bozeman High

Jonathan Luhmann, OL, Florence

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital

Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge

Tommy Mellott, QB, Butte High

Max Murphy, FB, Billings West

Ryan Nansel, DB, Bozeman Gallatin

Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate

Dalton Noble, Clancy (Jefferson High)

McCade O'Reilly, LB, Bozeman High

Rylan Ortt, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Jaden Perkins, OL, Bozeman High

Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High

Justus Perkins, OL, Bozeman High

Colter Petre, DB, Helena High

Dylan Rollins, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Cole Sain, OL, Darby (graduated from St. John Bosco High School in California)

Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High

Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR

Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin

Marcus Wehr, OL, Billings Central

Hudson Wiens, DL, Bozeman High

Josh Woodberry, LB, Bozeman Gallatin

Braden Zimmer, OL, Billings West

Montana Grizzlies from Montana

Junior Bergen, WR, Billings Senior

Dillon Botner, OL, Whitefish

Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central

Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital

Kade Cutler, S, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)

Beau Dantic, RB, Laurel

Drew Deck, WR, Kalispell Glacier

Kellen Detrick, DL, Havre

Marcus Evans, LB, Helena High

Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate

Kash Goicoechea, S, Kalispell Glacier

Trevin Gradney, CB, Billings West

Journey Grimsrud, OL, Huntley Project

Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High

Braunson Henriksen, OL, Polson

Tanner Huff, CB, Butte High

Kaden Huot, QB, Helena High

Torin Jeske, OL, Bozeman High

Isaac Keim, TE, Kalispell Glacier

Jace Klucewich, CB, Frenchtown (played three years at Frenchtown, senior year at Missoula Sentinel)

Drew Klumph, WR, Missoula Sentinel

Brady Lang, WR, Bozeman High

Padraig Lang, S, Bozeman High

Jaxon Lee, S, Missoula Sentinel (born in Belgrade, played three years with Flint Creek co-op, senior year at Missoula Sentinel)

Geno Leonard, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Gabe Longin, S, Great Falls High

Chase McGurran, S, Helena

Sloan McPherson, DL, Savage

Ryder Meyer, S, Fairfield

Henry Nuce, DL, Kalispell Glacier

Jake Olson, TE, Butte High

Hayden Opitz, LB, Helena Capital

Clay Oven, DE, Billings Central

TJ Rausch, S, Missoula Sentinel

Owen Reynolds, S, Red Lodge

Talen Reynolds, RB, Missoula Loyola

Tyson Rostad, S, Hamilton

Tommy Running Rabbit, Ath., Browning

Cody Schweikert, Ath., Columbia Falls

Ryan Simpson, WR, Bozeman High

Danny Sirmon, TE, Missoula Sentinel

Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier

Dylan Smith, DL, Whitehall

Cy Stevenson, LB, Libby

Tate Templeton, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Ryan Tirrell, LB, Missoula Loyola

Jaxon Tucker, DL, Billings West

Grady Walker, Ath., Missoula Sentinel

Joe Weida, TE, Missoula Sentinel