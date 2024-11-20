How to watch the 123rd Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, Nov. 23

BOZEMAN — The 123rd Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State is Saturday, Nov. 23, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

Second-ranked Montana State is aiming to put the finishing touches on the first 12-0 regular season in program history. No. 9 Montana is looking for its ninth win this season and second straight over its rivals.

The home team has won the past four games in the series, with the Griz winning 37-7 last year and 29-10 in 2021 in Missoula. In Bozeman, the Bobcats won 55-21 in 2022 and 48-14 in 2019. The teams didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday's game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The game, which is the final game of the regular season, will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. with the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. The postgame show will immediately follow the game.

