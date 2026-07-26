Big Sky Kickoff youth camp gives kids chance to learn from FCS stars

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the great traditions of the Big Sky Kickoff is the youth camp where these kids get to learn from Division I players and, in this case, national champions about the fundamentals of the game.

The camp brought players from all 13 teams in the conference and put local kids through the wringer of football drills on the field at North Central High School.

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'Full circle': Big Sky Kickoff hosts annual youth football camp

Montana linebacker Peyton Wing said he would have loved a camp like this one in his youth.

“I went to a couple of camps when I was a kid in Washington,” Wing said. “I mean, seeing the older guys when I was a younger kid was huge.

“I was kind of starstruck because I always wanted to be in their shoes, and now finally being in the position that I'm at and being able to be where like see the other side, full-circle moment, it's pretty sweet."

Photos: 2026 Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp

For the new additions to the Big Sky — Utah Tech and Southern Utah — the players used the camp as an opportunity to get familiar with some of their new opponents.

Southern Utah quarterback Will Burns spent his day trying to inspire the upcoming football players.

“I think this is a group of great examples of guys at the top of the FCS level,” Burns said. “I think that's great for kids to see. Give them a good, good shot at their future. “

Youth participants like Sullivan Fong showed off their swagger during the drills, and he has set his goals high for the future.

“I want to be a running back, maybe a wide receiver,” Fong said. “It's like I could be these guys one day, and these guys have been on TV and stuff.”

