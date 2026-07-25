Photos: 2026 Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp

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Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

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