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Photos: 2026 Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp

Photos from the Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

DSC_8893.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8828.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8831.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8836.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8840.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8851.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8861.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8879.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8881.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8888.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8896.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8907.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8942.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8953.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8958.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_8992.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9016.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9062.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9091.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9151.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9160.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9176.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9184.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports DSC_9192.jpeg Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports

Photos: 2026 Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp

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Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
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