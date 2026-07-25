Photos: 2026 Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp
Photos from the Big Sky Kickoff youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Big Sky Conference football players coach young athletes during a youth football camp at North Central High School in Spokane, Wash., on Saturday, July 25, 2026.Photo by: Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports