Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana's Laolu Oke (21) grabs a rebound against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana guard Aanen Moody celebrates after teammate Jaxon Nap made a 3-pointer right before the first-half buzzer against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana's Laolu Oke (21) helps teammate Josh Vazquez up off the floor against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana guard Brandon Whitney (12) dribbles against Montana State at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Feb. 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Brandon Whitney (12) fires a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Giordan Williams (4) drives past Montana State University senior Robert Ford III (20) into the key during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Brandon Whitney (12) reaches high for a jump shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University head coach Matt Logie calls a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) fights Bobcat traffic during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Dischon Thomas (24) dunks the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) drives the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Brandon Whitney (12) scores a layup during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana sophomore Jaxon Nap (5) speaks with his squad during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Brandon Walker (2) fights for a loose ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana freshman Chase Henderson (2) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Brian Goracke (21) grabs a rebound during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) pushes past Montana State University junior Sam Lecholat (25) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Eddie Turner III (3) battles University of Montana senior Brandon Whitney (12) in the key during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Laolu Oke (21) scores a basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Brian Goracke (21) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Laolu Oke (21) fights Montana State University senior Robert Ford III (20) for a rebound during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University junior Brian Goracke (21) passes the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University head coach Matt Logie laments a turnover during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Brandon Walker (2) moves past University of Montana senior Laolu Oke (21) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University sophomore Brandon Walker (2) fights to get close to the basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) celebrates a three-point basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Robert Ford III (20) defends the ball from University of Montana sophomore Jaxon Nap (5) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Eddie Turner III (3) makes a shot during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) scores a basket during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Eddie Turner III (3) looks to pass the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) blocks the shot from Montana State University senior Robert Ford III (20) during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Robert Ford III (20) moves the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Dischon Thomas (24) grabs a rebound during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Montana State University senior Eddie Turner III (3) and University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) race down the court during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana mascot 'Monte' celebrates with fans after the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana senior Laolu Oke (21) celebrates following the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana head coach Travis DeCuire celebrates following the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Te'Jon Sawyer (32) feels the pressure of the Bobcat defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

University of Montana junior Te'Jon Sawyer (32) protects the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Dahlburg Arena in Missoula, MT on February 17, 2024. James Dobson/MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next