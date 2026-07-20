4 Montana State Bobcats, plus Montana's Eli Gillman, on 2026 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl 1000

MISSOULA — Montana State's Caden Dowler, Taco Dowler, Titan Fleischmann and Justin Lamson, as well as Montana's Eli Gillman, are on the 2026 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl 1000, the organization announced Monday.

The annual watch list provides a look into the organization's scouting process and previews players who are currently eligible for the 2027 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 4, 2027.

View the complete 2026 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl 1000.

It's the second consecutive year Taco Dowler, Fleischmann and Gillman have been selected for the Shriners Children's East-West Bowl 1000. Former Griz All-American Michael Wortham played in January's edition of the all-star game.

For the five Treasure State stars on this year's watch list, it's just the latest of preseason accolades. All five earned Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America recognition, and all but Fleischmann were named to the watch lists for the Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan awards, which annually recognize the FCS offensive and defensive players of the year.

Lamson is one of five FCS quarterbacks on the 2026 Shriners Children's East-West Bowl 1000. Now a senior, Lamson will look to build off a stellar 2025 with the Bobcats. He led the team to the FCS national championship while completing a Big Sky-record 71.6% of his passes for 3,172 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 734 yards and 16 TDs.

Gillman is arguably the top running back in the FCS. The senior from Minnesota needs just 394 more rushing yards to become Montana's all-time leading rusher. He has 3,677 career rushing yards, which currently ranks fourth on UM's all-time list, and 49 career rushing touchdowns, the third-most in Griz history. In 2025, Gillman had 250 carries for 1,540 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 33 receptions for 240 yards and two more TDs.

Fleischmann and MSU's Dowler twins were key components to last year's championship run. Fleischmann and Caden Dowler were both first-team All-Americans last year. Fleischmann is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Pocatello, Idaho, and enters 2026 with 32 consecutive starts, while Caden Dowler, a safety from Billings, is the reigning Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year after snagging six interceptions in 2025, including two pick-6s.

Taco Dowler last year became just the seventh Bobcat to record 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, finishing with 77 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Shriners Children’s East-West Bowl is a premier all-star event. Players will be coached by NFL coaches, in an NFL facility, and will have access to NFL-level resources, facilities, player-friendly schedules and opportunities at the highest level.

The 2026 football season begins Aug. 29 for both Montana and Montana State. The Griz host Southern Utah at 7 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, while the Bobcats play Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.

