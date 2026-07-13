Montana State leads way with 8 players on preseason All-America teams; Montana earns 3 selections

MISSOULA — Reigning national champion Montana State placed eight players on the 2026 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams, which were announced Monday.

Montana had three selections, as the national honors teams were released with kickoff of the 2026 college football season less than 50 days away.

Five Bobcats — running back Adam Jones, offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann, defensive back Caden Dowler, kicker Myles Sansted and all-purpose player Taco Dowler — and Grizzlies Eli Gillman and Peyton Wing earned first-team honors. Quarterbacks Keali'i Ah Yat of Montana and Justin Lamson of Montana State were both named to the second team.

MSU's Cole Taylor and Tayden Gray were third-team selections to round out the Cats and Griz on the All-America teams.

Two of the premiere running backs in the country, Jones and Gillman will look to build on their historic careers this fall. Jones, a junior from Missoula, has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bobcats. Last year, he carried the ball 173 times for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 35 receptions for 301 yards and two more scores.

Gillman, a senior from Minnesota, needs just 394 more rushing yards to become Montana's all-time leading rusher. He has 3,677 career rushing yards, which currently ranks fourth on UM's all-time list, and 49 career rushing touchdowns, the third-most in Griz history. In 2025, Gillman had 250 carries for 1,540 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 33 receptions for 240 yards and two more TDs.

Fleischmann and Caden Dowler are back after receiving postseason first-team All-America honors last year. Fleischmann is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Pocatello, Idaho, and enters 2026 with 32 consecutive starts.

Caden Dowler, a safety from Billings, was the 2025 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year after snagging six interceptions, including at least one in five straight games with pick-6s against both UC Davis and Montana. He was second on MSU with 91 tackles.

Wing, in his first season with Montana last fall, was an All-Big Sky player as a junior. The linebacker from Washington had four interceptions, 78 tackles and 8.5 tackles-for-loss.

Taco Dowler, Caden's twin brother, had 77 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including the game-tying TD reception in overtime of the FCS national championship game. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the championship game. A dangerous punt returner, as well, Taco Dowler returned 24 punts for 323 yards and a touchdown last season.

Sansted, a senior from Minnesota, has 254 career points at MSU. He made 17 of 21 field goal attempts last season with a long of 48 yards. He was 75 of 79 on point-after tries, and booted through the game-clinching PAT in the FCS championship.

Lamson and Ah Yat are the two most prolific passers in the Big Sky and will aim to challenge Youngstown State's Beau Brungard, the 2026 Stats Perform Preseason All-America first-team choice at QB, for top honors in the country. Lamson transferred to Montana State prior to last season and then had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Bobcat history. He set a Big Sky record by completing 71.6% of his passes and broke an MSU record with 3,906 yards of total offense. For the season, Lamson passed for 3,172 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. On the ground, he had 734 yards and 16 TDs.

Ah Yat was a breakout star for the Grizzlies in 2025, earning first-team All-American honors. He passed for 4,070 yards — just the second player in UM history to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark — and 33 touchdowns. Ah Yat, who will be a junior this fall, set UM records for completions (325) and completion percentage (69.1%) last year.

Taylor and Gray return to MSU after earning second-team All-Big Sky honors last year. Taylor, a linebacker from Great Falls, had a team-high 107 tackles last season to go along with two interceptions. Gray, a defensive back from Texas, had 55 tackles and two picks.

The countdown to the 2026 continues this week with the watch lists for the Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan awards. The Big Sky Conference will release its preseason coaches and media polls next week ahead of the Big Sky Kickoff, the league's media event that takes coaches and players to Spokane, Wash., to preview the upcoming season.

Montana and Montana State both open their seasons Aug. 29 with conference games. The Griz host Southern Utah at 7 p.m. in side Washington-Grizzly Stadium, while the Bobcats play Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.

2026 Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team

First team

OFFENSE

QB – Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 215

RB – Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Sr., 6-0, 213

RB – Adam Jones, Montana State, Jr., 6-1, 200

RB – Luke Yoder, Lehigh, Sr., 5-11, 205

WR – Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-4, 190

WR – Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis, Sr., 5-10, 185

TE – Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Sr., 6-5, 233

OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-5, 300

OL – Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, Sr., 6-4, 300

OL – Erik Gray, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 256

OL – Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, R-Sr., 6-5, 295

OL – Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay, R-Sr., 6-5, 312

DEFENSE

DL – Andrew Huff, Lamar, Sr., 6-2, 230

DL – Lance Rucker, North Dakota, Sr., 6-3, 230

DL – Joshua Stoneking, Furman, R-Jr., 6-3, 258

DL – Michael Wells, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-3, 250

LB – Jake Dalmado, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-0, 215

LB – Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, Sr., 6-0, 230

LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 240

LB – Peyton Wing, Montana, Sr., 6-0, 229

DB – Rex Connors, UC Davis, Sr., 6-1, 220

DB – Caden Dowler, Montana State, Sr., 6-0, 205

DB – Abu Kamara, Yale, Sr., 6-1, 208

DB – Christopher Jean, Central Connecticut State, R-Jr., 5-10, 180

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Myles Sansted, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 188

P – Ben Shrewsbury, VMI, Sr., 6-2, 190

LS – Hayden King, UT Martin, R-Jr., 5-10, 205

KR – Ja’briel Mace, Villanova, Jr., 5-9, 175

PR – Bugs Mortimer, Stephen F. Austin, R-Sr., 5-10, 177

AP – Taco Dowler, Montana State, Sr., 5-9, 190

Second Team

OFFENSE

QB – Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana, R-Jr., 6-1, 200

QB – Justin Lamson, Montana State, Sr., 6-2, 210

RB – Victor Dawson, Illinois State, Sr., 5-11, 220

RB – Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Sr., 5-10, 210

WR – Sam Milligan, Bucknell, Sr., 6-3, 220

WR – Lofton O’Groske, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-0, 210

WR – Eric Weatherly, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 5-8, 183

TE – Winston Williams, UC Davis, Sr., 6-4, 245

OL – Liam Becher, North Dakota, Sr., 6-7, 306

OL – Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-7, 325

OL – Aidan Moe, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-8, 310

OL – Aidan Palmer, Lehigh, 5th Year, 6-4, 300

OL – Luke Roaten, Abilene Christian, R-Sr., 6-6, 300

DEFENSE

DL – Chris Benton, The Citadel, Sr., 6-0, 250

DL – Camden Byrd, Richmond, R-Sr., 6-3, 245

DL – Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-4, 255

DL – Kaden Vig, North Dakota, Jr., 6-6, 253

LB – Brodie Carroll, Elon, R-Jr., 6-1, 240

LB – Rohan Davy, Rhode Island, Jr., 5-10, 205

LB – Eli Ennis, Stephen F. Austin, R-Sr., 6-2, 220

LB – Carter Glassmyer, Richmond, Grad, 6-1, 224

LB – Cullen McShane, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-2, 230

DB – Damien Henderson, Harvard, Sr., 6-0, 180

DB – Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington, R-Jr., 6-1, 192

DB – Jaeden Jones, Monmouth, Jr., 6-0, 190

DB – Ken Moore Jr., Western Carolina, R-Sr., 5-10, 160

DB – Dylan Rowsey, Murray State, Sr., 6-1, 195

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Luke Barnes, Elon, Jr., 6-6, 220

P – Max Pelham, South Dakota State, Grad, 6-1, 195

LS – Maddox Boughton, Northern Colorado, R-So., 6-0, 225

KR – DeAndre Buchannon, Tarleton State, Sr., 5-10, 175

PR – Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, R-Sr., 5-11, 180

AP – Brayden Smith, Mercer, Jr., 5-10, 185

Third team

OFFENSE

QB – Chris Parson, Austin Peay, R-Jr., 5-11, 224

QB – DJ Williams, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-3, 218

RB – Dason Brooks, Idaho State, R-Sr., 5-11, 228

RB – MJ Flowers, Tennessee Tech, R-Sr., 6-1, 193

WR – Roy Alexander, UIW, Grad, 5-11, 200

WR – Chedon James, Idaho State, R-Sr., 5-9, 175

WR – Samuel Musungu, Cornell, Sr., 6-1, 192

TE – Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-4, 235

TE – Seamus Gilmartin, Harvard, Sr., 6-4, 235

OL – Tre Alexander, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-2, 321

OL – Quaveon Davis, Jackson State, Sr., 6-8, 330

OL – Anthony Iliano, Maine, R-Jr., 6-3, 305

OL – Cam Nolan, Holy Cross, 5th Year, 6-3, 305

OL – Thomas O’Brien, Harvard, Sr., 6-6, 310

OL – Landon Woodard, Illinois State, Sr., 6-5, 330

DEFENSE

DL – McCoy Casey, Southeast Missouri, Sr., 6-2, 244

DL – Case Mankins, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-3, 245

DL – Ike Odimegwu, Brown, Sr., 6-3, 235

DL – Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington, R-Sr., 6-2, 290

LB – Porter Connors, UC Davis, R-Sr., 6-1, 220

LB – Anthony Ferrelli, Stony Brook, R-Sr., 6-0, 225

LB – Jordan Franklin, South Carolina State, R-Jr., 6-2, 205

LB – Gabriel Hardman, South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 230

LB – Sean Line, Harvard, Sr., 6-0, 220

LB – Kenny Olson, Cal Poly, R-Sr., 6-1, 225

LB – Cole Taylor, Montana State, Jr., 6-3, 230

LB – Malachi Williams, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 220

LB – Steve Zayachkowsky, Charleston Southern, Sr., 5-10, 215

DB – La’Shavion Brown, Illinois State, Sr., 6-2, 215

DB – Tayden Gray, Montana State, Jr., 6-0, 185

DB – Nick Peltekian, Lehigh, 5th Year, 6-0, 215

DB – Trey Watkins, LIU, R-Sr., 6-0, 184

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State, Sr., 5-8, 170

P – Ryan Marks, Utah Tech, R-Sr., 5-11, 235

LS – Pierson Parent, McNeese, Jr., 5-8, 180

KR – Keylijah Williams, Bryant, Sr., 6-0, 183

PR – Dkhai Joseph, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 160

AP – Gavin Lochow, Dayton, Sr., 6-0, 185

