Montana State leads way with 8 players on preseason All-America teams; Montana earns 3 selections

MISSOULA — Reigning national champion Montana State placed eight players on the 2026 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams, which were announced Monday.
Montana had three selections, as the national honors teams were released with kickoff of the 2026 college football season less than 50 days away.
Five Bobcats — running back Adam Jones, offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann, defensive back Caden Dowler, kicker Myles Sansted and all-purpose player Taco Dowler — and Grizzlies Eli Gillman and Peyton Wing earned first-team honors. Quarterbacks Keali'i Ah Yat of Montana and Justin Lamson of Montana State were both named to the second team.
MSU's Cole Taylor and Tayden Gray were third-team selections to round out the Cats and Griz on the All-America teams.
Two of the premiere running backs in the country, Jones and Gillman will look to build on their historic careers this fall. Jones, a junior from Missoula, has had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bobcats. Last year, he carried the ball 173 times for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 35 receptions for 301 yards and two more scores.
Gillman, a senior from Minnesota, needs just 394 more rushing yards to become Montana's all-time leading rusher. He has 3,677 career rushing yards, which currently ranks fourth on UM's all-time list, and 49 career rushing touchdowns, the third-most in Griz history. In 2025, Gillman had 250 carries for 1,540 yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 33 receptions for 240 yards and two more TDs.
Fleischmann and Caden Dowler are back after receiving postseason first-team All-America honors last year. Fleischmann is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle from Pocatello, Idaho, and enters 2026 with 32 consecutive starts.
Caden Dowler, a safety from Billings, was the 2025 Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year after snagging six interceptions, including at least one in five straight games with pick-6s against both UC Davis and Montana. He was second on MSU with 91 tackles.
Wing, in his first season with Montana last fall, was an All-Big Sky player as a junior. The linebacker from Washington had four interceptions, 78 tackles and 8.5 tackles-for-loss.
Taco Dowler, Caden's twin brother, had 77 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns last season, including the game-tying TD reception in overtime of the FCS national championship game. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the championship game. A dangerous punt returner, as well, Taco Dowler returned 24 punts for 323 yards and a touchdown last season.
Sansted, a senior from Minnesota, has 254 career points at MSU. He made 17 of 21 field goal attempts last season with a long of 48 yards. He was 75 of 79 on point-after tries, and booted through the game-clinching PAT in the FCS championship.
Lamson and Ah Yat are the two most prolific passers in the Big Sky and will aim to challenge Youngstown State's Beau Brungard, the 2026 Stats Perform Preseason All-America first-team choice at QB, for top honors in the country. Lamson transferred to Montana State prior to last season and then had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Bobcat history. He set a Big Sky record by completing 71.6% of his passes and broke an MSU record with 3,906 yards of total offense. For the season, Lamson passed for 3,172 yards and 26 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. On the ground, he had 734 yards and 16 TDs.
Ah Yat was a breakout star for the Grizzlies in 2025, earning first-team All-American honors. He passed for 4,070 yards — just the second player in UM history to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark — and 33 touchdowns. Ah Yat, who will be a junior this fall, set UM records for completions (325) and completion percentage (69.1%) last year.
Taylor and Gray return to MSU after earning second-team All-Big Sky honors last year. Taylor, a linebacker from Great Falls, had a team-high 107 tackles last season to go along with two interceptions. Gray, a defensive back from Texas, had 55 tackles and two picks.
The countdown to the 2026 continues this week with the watch lists for the Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan awards. The Big Sky Conference will release its preseason coaches and media polls next week ahead of the Big Sky Kickoff, the league's media event that takes coaches and players to Spokane, Wash., to preview the upcoming season.
Montana and Montana State both open their seasons Aug. 29 with conference games. The Griz host Southern Utah at 7 p.m. in side Washington-Grizzly Stadium, while the Bobcats play Utah Tech in St. George, Utah, at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.
2026 Stats Perform Preseason All-America Team
First team
OFFENSE
QB – Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-0, 215
RB – Eli Gillman, Montana, R-Sr., 6-0, 213
RB – Adam Jones, Montana State, Jr., 6-1, 200
RB – Luke Yoder, Lehigh, Sr., 5-11, 205
WR – Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-4, 190
WR – Samuel Gbatu Jr., UC Davis, Sr., 5-10, 185
TE – Ryder Kurtz, Cornell, Sr., 6-5, 233
OL – Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-5, 300
OL – Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, Sr., 6-4, 300
OL – Erik Gray, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 256
OL – Stryker Rashid, Idaho State, R-Sr., 6-5, 295
OL – Joshua Sales Jr., Austin Peay, R-Sr., 6-5, 312
DEFENSE
DL – Andrew Huff, Lamar, Sr., 6-2, 230
DL – Lance Rucker, North Dakota, Sr., 6-3, 230
DL – Joshua Stoneking, Furman, R-Jr., 6-3, 258
DL – Michael Wells, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-3, 250
LB – Jake Dalmado, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 6-0, 215
LB – Mikey D’Amato, Cal Poly, Sr., 6-0, 230
LB – Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, Sr., 6-3, 240
LB – Peyton Wing, Montana, Sr., 6-0, 229
DB – Rex Connors, UC Davis, Sr., 6-1, 220
DB – Caden Dowler, Montana State, Sr., 6-0, 205
DB – Abu Kamara, Yale, Sr., 6-1, 208
DB – Christopher Jean, Central Connecticut State, R-Jr., 5-10, 180
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Myles Sansted, Montana State, Sr., 6-3, 188
P – Ben Shrewsbury, VMI, Sr., 6-2, 190
LS – Hayden King, UT Martin, R-Jr., 5-10, 205
KR – Ja’briel Mace, Villanova, Jr., 5-9, 175
PR – Bugs Mortimer, Stephen F. Austin, R-Sr., 5-10, 177
AP – Taco Dowler, Montana State, Sr., 5-9, 190
Second Team
OFFENSE
QB – Keali’i Ah Yat, Montana, R-Jr., 6-1, 200
QB – Justin Lamson, Montana State, Sr., 6-2, 210
RB – Victor Dawson, Illinois State, Sr., 5-11, 220
RB – Charles Pierre Jr., South Dakota, R-Sr., 5-10, 210
WR – Sam Milligan, Bucknell, Sr., 6-3, 220
WR – Lofton O’Groske, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-0, 210
WR – Eric Weatherly, Tennessee Tech, Sr., 5-8, 183
TE – Winston Williams, UC Davis, Sr., 6-4, 245
OL – Liam Becher, North Dakota, Sr., 6-7, 306
OL – Desmeal Leigh, Youngstown State, Sr., 6-7, 325
OL – Aidan Moe, Tarleton State, Sr., 6-8, 310
OL – Aidan Palmer, Lehigh, 5th Year, 6-4, 300
OL – Luke Roaten, Abilene Christian, R-Sr., 6-6, 300
DEFENSE
DL – Chris Benton, The Citadel, Sr., 6-0, 250
DL – Camden Byrd, Richmond, R-Sr., 6-3, 245
DL – Dawson Ripperda, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-4, 255
DL – Kaden Vig, North Dakota, Jr., 6-6, 253
LB – Brodie Carroll, Elon, R-Jr., 6-1, 240
LB – Rohan Davy, Rhode Island, Jr., 5-10, 205
LB – Eli Ennis, Stephen F. Austin, R-Sr., 6-2, 220
LB – Carter Glassmyer, Richmond, Grad, 6-1, 224
LB – Cullen McShane, South Dakota State, Jr., 6-2, 230
DB – Damien Henderson, Harvard, Sr., 6-0, 180
DB – Jaylon Jenkins, Eastern Washington, R-Jr., 6-1, 192
DB – Jaeden Jones, Monmouth, Jr., 6-0, 190
DB – Ken Moore Jr., Western Carolina, R-Sr., 5-10, 160
DB – Dylan Rowsey, Murray State, Sr., 6-1, 195
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Luke Barnes, Elon, Jr., 6-6, 220
P – Max Pelham, South Dakota State, Grad, 6-1, 195
LS – Maddox Boughton, Northern Colorado, R-So., 6-0, 225
KR – DeAndre Buchannon, Tarleton State, Sr., 5-10, 175
PR – Elijah Kennedy, North Carolina A&T, R-Sr., 5-11, 180
AP – Brayden Smith, Mercer, Jr., 5-10, 185
Third team
OFFENSE
QB – Chris Parson, Austin Peay, R-Jr., 5-11, 224
QB – DJ Williams, Southern Illinois, Sr., 6-3, 218
RB – Dason Brooks, Idaho State, R-Sr., 5-11, 228
RB – MJ Flowers, Tennessee Tech, R-Sr., 6-1, 193
WR – Roy Alexander, UIW, Grad, 5-11, 200
WR – Chedon James, Idaho State, R-Sr., 5-9, 175
WR – Samuel Musungu, Cornell, Sr., 6-1, 192
TE – Greyton Gannon, South Dakota State, Sr., 6-4, 235
TE – Seamus Gilmartin, Harvard, Sr., 6-4, 235
OL – Tre Alexander, Rhode Island, R-Sr., 6-2, 321
OL – Quaveon Davis, Jackson State, Sr., 6-8, 330
OL – Anthony Iliano, Maine, R-Jr., 6-3, 305
OL – Cam Nolan, Holy Cross, 5th Year, 6-3, 305
OL – Thomas O’Brien, Harvard, Sr., 6-6, 310
OL – Landon Woodard, Illinois State, Sr., 6-5, 330
DEFENSE
DL – McCoy Casey, Southeast Missouri, Sr., 6-2, 244
DL – Case Mankins, Rhode Island, Sr., 6-3, 245
DL – Ike Odimegwu, Brown, Sr., 6-3, 235
DL – Isaiah Perez, Eastern Washington, R-Sr., 6-2, 290
LB – Porter Connors, UC Davis, R-Sr., 6-1, 220
LB – Anthony Ferrelli, Stony Brook, R-Sr., 6-0, 225
LB – Jordan Franklin, South Carolina State, R-Jr., 6-2, 205
LB – Gabriel Hardman, South Dakota, R-Jr., 5-10, 230
LB – Sean Line, Harvard, Sr., 6-0, 220
LB – Kenny Olson, Cal Poly, R-Sr., 6-1, 225
LB – Cole Taylor, Montana State, Jr., 6-3, 230
LB – Malachi Williams, Stephen F. Austin, Sr., 6-1, 220
LB – Steve Zayachkowsky, Charleston Southern, Sr., 5-10, 215
DB – La’Shavion Brown, Illinois State, Sr., 6-2, 215
DB – Tayden Gray, Montana State, Jr., 6-0, 185
DB – Nick Peltekian, Lehigh, 5th Year, 6-0, 215
DB – Trey Watkins, LIU, R-Sr., 6-0, 184
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Andrew Lastovka, Youngstown State, Sr., 5-8, 170
P – Ryan Marks, Utah Tech, R-Sr., 5-11, 235
LS – Pierson Parent, McNeese, Jr., 5-8, 180
KR – Keylijah Williams, Bryant, Sr., 6-0, 183
PR – Dkhai Joseph, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr., 5-10, 160
AP – Gavin Lochow, Dayton, Sr., 6-0, 185