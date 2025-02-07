Reports: Ex-Montana coach Bob Stitt to again take over program at Colorado Mines

BILLINGS — Bob Stitt, who served as head coach at Montana from 2015-17, is returning to take over the head coaching position at NCAA Division II Colorado Mines, according to report Thursday from college football reporter Bruce Feldman.

Stitt, 60, served as head coach at Mines from 2000-14 before being hired at UM to replace previous coach Mick Delaney, who retired after the 2014 season. Stitt won three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles with the Orediggers, and was twice named the league's coach of the year.

Sources say former Montana and Colorado School of Mines head coach Bob Stitt is expected to go back to Mines as the new head coach. He led the Orediggers to three RMAC titles in his first stint. They were 11-41 the five years before he was hired in 2000. #StittHappens Again. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 7, 2025

Feldman, a reporter for The Athletic, posted on X on Thursday that Stitt will return to Mines, citing sources. The Denver Gazette also reported the news later Thursday.

Stitt will replace previous head coach Pete Sterbick, who was recently hired to be the offensive coordinator at Montana State. Stitt spent this past fall as the offensive coordinator at Valor Christian High School in the Denver area.

At Montana, Stitt posted a 21-14 overall record in three seasons, including a 14-10 mark in the Big Sky Conference. Stitt's Grizzlies went 8-5 in 2015, which included a 38-35 victory over FCS power North Dakota State in his UM debut.

Montana made the playoffs in 2015, beating South Dakota State 24-17 in the first round at home before ending the season with a 37-6 defeat on the road in a rematch with NDSU.

In his 15 seasons at Colorado Mines, Stitt had a 108-62 overall record with an 83-44 record in the RMAC. Stitt's Oredigger teams made Division II playoff appearances in 2004, 2010 and 2014.

