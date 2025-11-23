Portland State moves on from football coach Bruce Barnum

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State has relieved football coach Bruce Barnum of his duties, director of athletics Matt Billings announced Saturday.

Barnum was the longest-tenured coach in the Big Sky Conference, having spent 11 seasons leading the Vikings. He had a 39-74 overall record, highlighted by a 9-3 record, top-10 ranking and FCS playoffs berth in 2015.

But the Vikings haven't had a winning season since — overall or in the Big Sky. From 2018 through 2024, Portland State won three or four Big Sky games each season.

This year, PSU went 1-11 overall and 1-7 in the Big Sky, the lone win a 40-35 victory over Cal Poly on Nov. 1.

Billings said the coaching staff will not be retained and PSU will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

Barnum is the second Big Sky football coach to be let go this season. Weber State parted ways with Mickey Mental earlier in November.