Portland State moves on from football coach Bruce Barnum

Bruce Barnum
Associated Press
Portland State head coach Bruce Barnum watches as his team competes against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.
Bruce Barnum
Posted

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State has relieved football coach Bruce Barnum of his duties, director of athletics Matt Billings announced Saturday.

Barnum was the longest-tenured coach in the Big Sky Conference, having spent 11 seasons leading the Vikings. He had a 39-74 overall record, highlighted by a 9-3 record, top-10 ranking and FCS playoffs berth in 2015.

But the Vikings haven't had a winning season since — overall or in the Big Sky. From 2018 through 2024, Portland State won three or four Big Sky games each season.

This year, PSU went 1-11 overall and 1-7 in the Big Sky, the lone win a 40-35 victory over Cal Poly on Nov. 1.

Billings said the coaching staff will not be retained and PSU will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately.

Barnum is the second Big Sky football coach to be let go this season. Weber State parted ways with Mickey Mental earlier in November.

