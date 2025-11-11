Weber State parts ways with football coach Mickey Mental

OGDEN, Utah — Weber State University has announced a leadership change in its football program and parted ways with head coach Mickey Mental.

Brent Myers has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"We want to thank coach Mental for his efforts and the passion he put into our football program," said Weber State director of athletics Tim Crompton. "We wish nothing but the best for him and his family in the future."

A national search for the next head football coach will begin immediately.

Mental was the head coach of Weber State for the past three seasons and spent one season as the offensive coordinator before becoming head coach. In his three seasons as head coach, he posted a record of 13-20 overall and was 8-14 in Big Sky Conference games.

Myers has been on the Weber State staff since 2014 as the associate head coach and has been part of over 500 games in 42 years of coaching college football. He has coached 140 games at Weber State and been part of four Big Sky Championship teams, as well as six appearances in the FCS Playoffs.

Weber State has two games remaining in the 2025 season. The Wildcats play at Idaho State this Saturday and host Northern Arizona on Nov. 22.