Christina Aragon, Lucy Corbett add All-American finishes at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Christina Aragon is now a seven-time All-American.

The former Billings Senior standout in her senior year at Stanford added another first-team All-American finish in the women's 1,500-meter run at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.

Aragon placed eighth with a time of 4 minutes, 12.63 seconds to secure the final first-team All-American position. Anna Camp of BYU won in a time of 4:08.53. Sage Hurta of Colorado was second with a time of 4:09.42, and Aragon's Stanford teammate Ella Donaghu was third in 4:09.66.

Meanwhile, Lucy Corbett, another Bozeman native at Montana State, earned second-team All-American honors in the women's high jump on Saturday.

Corbett cleared 5 feet, 11.25 inches to finish tied for 11th. She cleared both the 5-8 and 5-10 heights in two jumps, then cleared 5-11.25 on her third attempt. She missed all three attempts at 6-0.5.

Aragon and Corbett are the third and fourth Treasure State natives to earn All-American status at this year's NCAA Championships at Hayward Field. Benji Phillips, a Glasgow native now at North Dakota State, and Duncan Hamilton, a Bozeman native running at Montana State, garnered All-American accolades earlier in the week.