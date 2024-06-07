Watch Now
More College

Actions

NCAA Championships: Whitefish native Lee Walburn earns All-American status in decathlon

Lee Walburn
WSU Athletics
Whitefish native Lee Walburn, a senior at Washington State, has qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the decathlon.
Lee Walburn
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jun 06, 2024

EUGENE, Ore. — Lee Walburn can add NCAA first-team All-American to his resume.

The Whitefish native now competing at Washington State placed seventh in the men's decathlon Thursday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Walburn was in 11th after the first five events on Wednesday, but had a strong performance Thursday, placing fourth in the discus (149 feet, 5 inches), fifth in the javelin (185-9), eighth in the pole vault (15-5½), ninth in the 1,500-meter run (4 minutes, 38.42 seconds) and 13th in the 110-meter hurdles (14.89 seconds). He totaled 7,816 points.

Texas senior Leo Neugebauer won the decathlon championship, setting a collegiate record for the second consecutive year with 8,961 points. He had five first-place finishes (long jump, shot put, high jump, discus and pole vault).

Walburn is a senior at Washington State after beginning his career at Carroll College. He was a two-time NAIA decathlon national champion with the Fighting Saints before transferring to Washington State in December of 2022.

His first season with the Cougars ended with a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. This season, Walburn had a stellar second-place showing at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays that automatically qualified him for the NCAA Championships.

The 7,816 points scored at the Championships are a personal-best mark for Walburn, who hit personal-best marks in the 100-meter dash (10.85), shot put (49-1½), 400-meter run (48.4) and 110 hurdles during the week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state