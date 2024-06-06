NCAA Championships roundup: Montana State's Levi Taylor advances to steeplechase finals

EUGENE, Ore. — Montana State senior Levi Taylor advanced to the finals in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase Wednesday at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Taylor, a Laurel native making his third consecutive appearance at the NCAA Championships, was one of three Bobcats running in the first heat of Wednesday's prelims. He used a late kick down the backstretch to place fifth in the heat with a time of 8:33.11 to automatically qualify for Friday's finals.

THE SIGNATURE LEVI KICK ™️



Levi Taylor blasts ahead on the last stretch to punch the final bid to Friday’s NCAA Championships 3,000 meter steeplechase final! 😱#SteepleU | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/NPtFkpPwWO — Montana State TF/XC (@MSUBobcatsTFXC) June 6, 2024

Fellow Bobcats Rob McManus and Owen Smith placed seventh and 12th, respectively, in the first heat. McManus finished in 8:33.43, just missing qualifying for finals. Alexander Korczynski of Northeastern took the final qualifying spot after clocking a time of 8:33.13.

The top five in each heat, plus the next two fastest times, qualify for finals.

The first heat featuring the three MSU runners was won by Abdelhakim Abouzouhir of Eastern Kentucky with a time of 8:32.58.

The second heat featured Wednesday's six fastest times, with James Corrigan of BYU winning in 8:28.84.

Finals for the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase are scheduled to begin at 7:24 p.m. (MT) Friday.

Meanwhile, Montana senior Evan Todd competed in the men's javelin Wednesday.

After scratching his first throw, Todd marked throws of 205-5 and 214-1 on his next two attempts. His 214-1 throw placed him 10th in the first heat.

Remi Rougette of Mississippi State won the heat with a throw of 240-11.

Todd, a three-time Big Sky Champion and Montana’s school record holder, was the first Grizzly since 2019 to compete at the NCAA Championships. A product of Kalispell Glacier High School, Todd has seven of the 10 best marks in program history, including the school record of 246-6.