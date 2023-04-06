NAIA defensive tackle Wes Moeai's journey to compete at Montana State's Pro Day

BOZEMAN — A few players turned heads at Montana State's Pro Day on Wednesday, one of those being Wes Moeai.

The catch? He never played for the Bobcats. He ended his career at Rocky Mountain College, an NAIA school in Billings, and received an invite to come show scouts what he’s made of at pro day.

“This is the last thing we can do to showcase ourselves, so it means a lot to be able to be out here in the first place," Moeai said.

He was able to secure a spot at Montana State's Pro Day through his impressive performance at senior bowls in Florida that he took part in after his season ended at Rocky Mountain. Another impressive feat for somebody who is coming from the NAIA level.

“I was able to play in the FCS bowl and the FBS bowl, perform there," Moeai said. "I was able to talk to a lot of scouts, [it’s] the reason I was able to come out here today and right after that I went right into training.”

Moeai started his career at Dixie State, and he spent time away from football before finishing his career at Rocky Mountain.

“Me not being disciplined enough, I wasn’t able to stay over there [at Dixie State]," he explained. "Being able to not have football really opened my eyes, you don’t really realize how great something is until you lost it. So I was able to lose football, get it back. Now more than ever, I’m just grateful to have it.”

His time away from football gave him a new outlook on life, and he knew he never wanted to spend time away from the game again.

“I lived 'the normal life,' you know, and I’ve seen what it’s like on the other side," he said. "I’m grateful to be here. So I’m here to work.”

He had a standout moment of 33 reps on the bench press on pro day. This would have ranked him second at the NFL Combine among tackles, and third overall. Despite the impressive stat, it’s routine for him.

“I mean, shoot, yeah, that’s super exciting and all that I did that well, but I think I could’ve done a couple more reps," he said.

On another #ProDay note, @Rocky_Football’s DL Wes Moeai recorded a 33 on bench press.



That measurement would have ranked him SECOND at the #NFLCombine among tackles right below Michigan’s Mazi Smith. He would also have been tied for third overall. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023

For now, it’s a waiting game to see where he lands for his professional career. One thing is for certain, he’s going to make the most of whatever opportunity he is given.

DL Wes Moeai's final stats from Pro Day

