Montana State Billings men's soccer players question future after discontinuation of program

BILLINGS — Several Montana State Billings student athletes have their futures in limbo after the Yellowjackets athletic department announced the discontinuation of the men's soccer program on Nov. 19.

"A lot of my life was established here in Billings. I have a girlfriend here. A lot of my friends were going to be here again the next year, and my girlfriend doesn't finish school until next year," senior Jack Jarrett said.

"It felt like I had a home in Billings, but I don't know if we still have that anymore with everyone having to leave now."

Jarrett is in a unique situation because he's finished his playing eligibility. Most of his teammates, however, are being forced to either quit the sport to stay in Billings or leave to continue playing.

"Being a senior here with my little brother here as well, it was just like, oh my gosh. How did we not know we were in this situation?" said Ryan Hanley, whose younger brother Jackson is a sophomore. "I work here. I coach here in the community. I have previously. You put your heart into an area and it's just kind of ripped out and slipped under the rug."

"I'm in the transfer portal now and I know that a lot of the boys are in there now. There's just some complications with a few of the guys who may only have one year left or need to stay here to graduate," said sophomore George Jones, who calls Braunton, England, his hometown.

"At the other end of the spectrum you have redshirt freshmen that haven't played this year and have four years to go and they're back to where they were before this time last year, just trying to find a school to play at."

No notice was given to the players and the program was cut just three days after the Jackets wrapped up the season, leaving many in the locker room speechless.

"Just kind of one of those where you have to move on, I guess. It's really hard for a lot of us that have committed here, stayed here, been through the program and all the ups and downs, given so much money and to have no real answer for why," Hanley said.

"Had they come out and said exactly X, Y and Zed, this is exactly what we need or we have to cut the program — I'd still be angry and I'd still be shocked, but it would be hard to be angry about that. As time goes on, I'm coming up with more questions than have been answered for this," Jones said.

Thirty-two student athletes have been affected by cutting the program, and their futures are still up in the air.

When MSU Billings initially announced the discontinuation of the program, it said the decision came following an analysis to align the department's expenses and resources.

"Through analysis and discussions regarding current and projected departmental resources, it is necessary for us to realign our resources to meet our commitment to provide all of our student-athletes with a quality and transformative academic and athletic experience," athletic director Michael Bazemore stated in a press release.

