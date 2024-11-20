Montana State Billings realigning resources, discontinuing men's soccer program

(Editor's note: MSU Billings Athletics release.)

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings department of athletics announced Tuesday that the men's soccer program will be discontinued following the 2024-2025 academic year.

The decision comes following an analysis to align the department's expenses and resources. Thirty-two student-athletes will be impacted with the sport's discontinuation.

Yellowjacket Athletics will honor all current men's soccer athletic scholarships through degree completion or their anticipated exhaust of eligibility, whichever comes first, provided a student-athlete is enrolled as a full-time student each term.

The department will also work to support student-athletes impacted by the decision in options for degree completion and transfer.

"I would like to thank all of our men's soccer student-athletes and coaches throughout the years for their effort and commitment to the men's soccer program," said MSUB Director of Athletics Michael Bazemore.

"We know this is disappointing for our men's soccer student-athletes, coaches, and fans, but through analysis and discussions regarding current and projected departmental resources, it is necessary for us to realign our resources to meet our commitment to provide all of our student-athletes with a quality and transformative academic and athletic experience.

"This decision is in no way a reflection on the men's soccer program itself."

MSU Billings finished the 2024-25 season with a 6-6-6 overall record and a 5-4-3 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

