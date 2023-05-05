Former UM Western, Billings Skyview guard Ky Kouba to play at MSU Billings

BILLINGS — Ky Kouba, a Billings Skyview grad who spent the past two seasons in the Frontier Conference at Montana Western, has signed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Montana State Billings.

MSU Billings announced Kouba's signing via social media on Wednesday.

Kouba, a 6-foot-3 guard, appeared in 57 total games at UM Western, starting 33. Last season he started 25 of 28 games, averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48% from the floor.

At Skyview, Kouba helped the Falcons to a share of the 2020 Class AA state title and the outright crown in 2021 when they defeated Great Falls High 62-60. He was named all-conference and all-state as a senior.

Kouba is the second in-state signing for new MSUB men's coach Luke Fennelly. The Yellowjackets recently added former Hardin standout Famous Lefthand.

