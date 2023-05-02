Ex-Hardin star Famous Lefthand commits to Montana State Billings men's basketball

BILLINGS — Famous Lefthand, a former Hardin star, has committed to the men's basketball team at Montana State Billings. Lefthand made the announcement on Sunday via his Twitter account.

On Monday, MSUB announced that Lefthand had signed.

Lefthand is joining MSU Billings from United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, N.D., where he spent the past two seasons. Lefthand averaged 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2022-23. For his career at UTTC, Lefthand averaged 21.7 points, 5.0 and 2.4 assists in 45 games.

At Hardin, Lefthand was a key factor in the Bulldogs winning the 2018 Class A state title and appearing in two other championship games. In 2020 Hardin shared the championship with Butte Central when state tournaments were canceled because of the pandemic.

Montana State Billings will be under the direction of first-year head coach Luke Fennelly next season. Fennelly is replacing Mick Durham, who announced his retirement following the 2022-23 season.

