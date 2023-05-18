Ex-Montana State standout Kola Bad Bear commits to play final season at MSU Billings

BILLINGS — Kola Bad Bear, a Billings Senior High School alum who helped Montana State to two Big Sky Conference titles and an NCAA tournament appearance, has committed to play at Division II Montana State Billings for the 2023-24 season.

Bad Bear, who announced that she was entering the transfer portal in April, confirmed the commitment to MTN Sports on Thursday. She has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2 Bad Bear is coming off an All-Big Sky second-team performance in 2022-23, a season in which she averaged 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting .462 from the floor. She helped MSU and coach Tricia Binford to a 20-11 overall record and a share of the league's regular-season crown.

In the 2021-22 season, Bad Bear averaged 10.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shot .455 from the field and was a third-team all-conference pick. She had a career-high 17 rebounds in a game against MSU Billings on Dec. 9.

Bad Bear helped the Bobcats go 22-13 overall that year and win the Big Sky tournament title, leading to a matchup with perennial power Stanford in the first round of the NCAA tournament. MSU lost, 78-37.

For her career at Montana State, Bad Bear appeared in 114 games with 78 starts. She averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the floor. Last week, Bad Bear was named the recipient of the women's Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award, a top amateur athletic honor.

Off the court, Bad Bear, a member of the Crow Tribe, lent her voice and was active in raising awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) causes.

Bad Bear is joining an MSU Billings program that went 23-6 overall and 14-4 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2022-23 and advanced to the D-II West Regional, including a 69-66 victory over Cal State Los Angeles. It was their 15th regional appearance and their fourth in the past 10 seasons.

MSUB coach Kevin Woodin, who won his 300th game last Dec. 8 with a victory over Rocky Mountain College, was named GNAC coach of the year for the third time.

