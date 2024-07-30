MSU Billings women's basketball heading to Europe for competition, camaraderie

BILLINGS — The last time the Montana State Billings women's basketball program ventured overseas — a trip to Spain seven years ago — the Yellowjackets won both the Great Northwest Athletic Conference and NCAA Division II West Region titles in the ensuing season.

It didn't hurt that that 2017-18 squad boasted Choteau's Alisha Breen, one of the program's best-ever players and currently an assistant coach, but head coach Kevin Woodin likes to think the jaunt across the pond had a big hand in team building and togetherness.

Thus, Woodin and the Yellowjackets are making their way back to Europe in August for a round of exhibition games, as well as a little sightseeing and community service in an effort to improve on the court and forge a closer bond in the locker room.

The trip, which makes its way through France and neighboring Belgium, will last from Aug. 23-31

"Our itinerary is very full," Woodin, who is entering his 21st season as head coach at MSUB, told MTN Sports. "We play three exhibition games during the trip, we have two or three practices, lots of sightseeing opportunities.

"I think it's going to be great as far as our team chemistry and camaraderie. That's a big thing. I just think maybe there is some karma there that maybe it played a small role in that special (2017-18) season. That trip, maybe it was beneficial. I'm going to try to tell myself that we can do it again."

The Yellowjackets fell one win shy of another Elite Eight trip last season. One basket shy, actually, as they fell 73-71 to Cal State San Marcos in the West Region championship game.

This year's team is bringing back a handful of standouts from a season ago, including guards Kortney Nelson of Scobey and Aspen Giese of Fort Benton, and forward Dyauni Boyce of Winifred — all of whom are multi-year starters.

"I like the experience of our team," Woodin said. "They're battle-tested in a postseason way, so they understand the grind of the whole year but they've had postseason success the last two years with wins in both our league tournament and at regionals. So you have to be excited for that."

The forthcoming Europe excursion will feature games against international club teams that Woodin said are similar to the Division II level in the states. The Jackets will face Asa Sceaux and Flammes Carolo of France, and Kangoeroes Basket from Belgium.

The team will also conduct practices, and has the opportunity to help run a youth basketball camp. Also, the Jackets are planning visits to the Louvre in Paris and a chocolate factory in Belgium, as well as a bike tour in the city of Brussels and stops at other sites in Bruges.

Woodin said there will be approximately 35 people making the trip, which includes the entire roster — even the incoming freshmen. Each traveler is responsible for paying their own way, and Woodin said all funding is in place.

One benefit, Woodin said, is that the NCAA allows for practice opportunities prior to a foreign trip, which MSUB will take advantage of.

"I think this (trip) is going to be really helpful, just the ability to build team chemistry ahead of the school year," Woodin said. "Hopefully it will be a life-changing experience for everybody."

The Yellowjacket women open their 2024-25 season Oct. 22 at home against Montana Tech. They will host the Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead beginning Nov. 1.

From Europe to the Elite Eight? They hope, in the end, history repeats itself.