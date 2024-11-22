Montana Linebacker U: Treasure Staters thrust Dickinson State into NAIA playoffs

BILLINGS — Pete Stanton has long known that the formula for success for the Dickinson State football program in North Dakota must include an influx of talent from neighboring Montana.

It's no different this year.

In Stanton's 11th season as head coach, the Blue Hawks boast 58 players from the the Treasure State on their roster, helping the team to a 9-1 record, a 10th straight North Star Athletic Association title and a second consecutive berth in the NAIA football playoffs.

Dickinson State Athletics Bozeman's Brooks Talbot lines up from his linebacker position in a Dickinson State game during the 2024 season.

"Obviously Montana high school football is tremendous," said Stanton, a Baker native. "These guys come into our program very well-coached, and the level they've played at is high. They've been a big part of our program.

"Credit our coaching staff as well. We have several Montana natives on the coaching staff that have good familiarity with high school players and programs and coaches there, and that's helpful."

One position that's been a big boost to DSU this year is linebacker, and it's a group that is not short on Montana flavor.

The Blue Hawks' three primary starters at linebacker are Riley Waters of Sidney, Riley O'Donnell of Baker and Shel Osborne of Laurel. But it runs deeper than that.

Dickinson State Athletics Sidney's Riley Waters lines up from his linebacker position in a Dickinson State game during the 2024 season.

Also in the rotation are Jackson Willems from Billings Skyview, Brooks Talbot from Bozeman High and rover Chris Kistler from Huntley Project.

"That depth is huge," said Waters, who in addition to playing football won three individual state wrestling titles at Sidney between 2019-21. "We all mesh pretty good together. And it's pretty cool playing with guys that came from the same background as you."

Waters, a junior, is the Blue Hawks' leading tackler with 50 total stops, including five for loss. O'Donnell, a senior, has 34 tackles and Talbot, another senior, has made 33 stops.

Osborne is at 26 tackles (with eight for loss) and Willems is at 22. Outside of the Montana connection, Nathaniel Jilek of Dickinson, N.D., has made 35 total tackles.

As you can see, no single player is piling up huge tackle totals on Dickinson State's defense for coordinator Jason Thier. That's a big indicator of quality depth.

"I feel like our defense throughout the year, we've definitely improved and are executing at a high level, just trying to get better every week and put it all together on the field," Waters said. "And that's really shown week by week."

Dickinson State Athletics Baker's Riley O'Donnell lines up from his linebacker position in a Dickinson State game during the 2024 season.

The Blue Hawks, led by their linebackers and the rest of the front seven, rank second in the nation in rushing defense, allowing an average of 69.5 grounds yards per game. They allow just 15.4 points per game, 12th-fewest in the NAIA.

Those statistical achievements will be put to the test this week when No. 14-seed Dickinson State hosts 19th-seeded Kansas Wesleyan (7-4) in a first-round playoff game at the Besiot Athletic Complex on Saturday.

The Coyotes average about 209 rushing yards per game, spearheaded by star running back Luke Armstrong, who comes into the game with 1,297 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and averages a staggering 8.1 yards per carry.

It's strength vs. strength.

"We know that they are a very athletic team that likes to run the ball," Stanton said. "They have an outstanding running back, and they've got some very athletic guys that are physical. We know that this is going to be a battle."

One advantage the Blue Hawks have is the fact that the game will be played on their home turf. It will be DSU's first home playoff game since 2004 — a long awaited moment for the program. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Mountain time.

"It's the first time in 20 years that we've hosted. From 2002-04 we actually had five home playoff games. So It's nice to be back home," Stanton said. "I know our community is really excited, and I know our players are as well."

