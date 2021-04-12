Dawson CC men, Miles CC women learn NJCAA national tournament foes

The Dawson Community College men's and Miles Community College women's basketball teams still have work to do. Sunday, they learned who stands in their way.

Dawson, fresh off Saturday's thrilling 68-67 win over Indian Hills CC to clinch the program's first-ever trip to nationals, was given the No. 19 seed in the National Junior College Athletic Association men's national basketball tournament during Sunday's Selection Show and will face No. 14 Indian River State CC in the first round on Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. CST in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Buccaneers (23-2) enter the tournament as the North Central District champions while Indian River State (18-3) got one of the committee's eight at-large selections.

Photo courtesy Dawson Community College The Dawson Community College Buccaneers clinched their first ever trip to the NJCAA national tournament Saturday with a Division 1 North Central title game win.

The MCC Pioneer women, meanwhile, earned the No. 18 seed in the NJCAA women's tournament bracket and will play No. 15 Gulf Coast State on Monday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m. CST in Lubbock, Texas.

Miles (23-1) throttled Dawson CC in the Region XIII championship game to clinch its nationals berth. Gulf Coast State also enters as an at-large team after just a 12-9 regular season, but the Commodores are a blue blood program in the NJCAA, winning six national championships including the most recent in 2019 (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns).