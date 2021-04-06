Miles CC women blow out Dawson to claim Region 13 championship, advance to national tournament

MILES CITY -- The Miles Community College women's basketball team is headed to Lubbock, Texas.

The Pioneers punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division I women's basketball championships with a blowout victory over Dawson Community College on Monday night, 85-41.

MCC freshman Rebekah Dallinger, the nation's leading JUCO scorer, finished with a 36-point, 17-rebound double-double in a game that was never close. MCC led by 14 after the first quarter and 50-16 at halftime.

"I maybe called two or three plays (Monday). And that was our game plan, to just put (Dallinger) in ball screens with different people setting screens and to just really try to take advantage of how they were guarding our ball screens. She was marvelous (Monday). Everybody just did such a great job," MCC head coach Taylor Harris said.

The women's basketball championships are slated to begin on April 19 and run through April 24 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

"We’re so excited. This year, everybody in this country has just been through so much, and for us to represent Miles City, to go to Texas, I’m really proud of these girls and they deserve all of this. We’re so excited," Harris said.