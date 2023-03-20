Jordan Sullivan, No. 2 Utah advance to women's Sweet 16

In her first year as an assistant coach at the University of Utah, the success keeps coming for Jordan Sullivan.

The Sidney native and former Montana Lady Griz player and coach is headed to the Sweet 16 as the No. 2 Utah Utes defeated No. 10 Princeton 63-56 on Sunday in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alissa Pili led the way for Utah with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jenna Johnson added 15 points for the Utes.

The Utes improved to 27-4 in Sullivan's first year as an assistant coach with the program. Utah defeated Gardner-Webb in the opening round on Friday.

MTN Sports caught up with Sullivan back in January about her leap to the Pac-12 for coaching.

It'll be a tough test for Sullivan and Utah in the Sweet 16 as they get set to take on No. 3 LSU on Friday.