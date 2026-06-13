Helena's Logan Todorovich 21st in heptathlon after Day 1 at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Helena High alum Logan Todorovich has 3,288 points and is in 21st place in the women's heptathlon after four events at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships at the University of Oregon's historic Hayward Field.

The Baylor sophomore began competition Friday in the 100-meter hurdles, where she was timed in 13.96 seconds to place 15th. In high jump, Todorich's best leap was 1.66 meters (5 feet, 5¼ inches), placing 19th.

Related: Helena High great Logan Todorovich brings big-point potential to NCAA championships

Todorovich's top shot put heave was 10.64 meters (34-11), good for 24th. She ended the day by running 24.57 in the 200 meters, which was 16th best among the field.

The women's heptathlon concludes Saturday with the long jump, javelin and 800 meters, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time.

JaiCieonna Gero-Holt, a freshman from the University of Illinois, leads the heptathlon entering Day 2 with 3,745 total points.

Todorovich came into the NCAA championships ranked ninth nationally in the heptathlon. Todorovich placed third in the multis at the Big 12 championship meet in May with 5,830 points, a personal best.

A 2024 Helena High graduate, Todorovich won nine Class AA state gold medals in four years with the Bengals, three each in the 100 hurdles and the long jump.

In addition to Todorovich, Seeley-Swan alum and Colorado State thrower Klaire Kovatch will compete Saturday in the women's discus, while Bozeman's Hayley Burns is set to run in the women's 1,500-meter finals.

