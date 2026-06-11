Helena High great Logan Todorovich brings big-point potential to NCAA championships

BILLINGS — The last time we saw Logan Todorovich on the Montana track and field stage, she dominated the 2024 Class AA state meet in Great Falls with five gold medals.

Helena High's Todorovich took individual titles that day in the 100 meters, 100 hurdles, high jump and long jump, and also ran a leg on a victorious 400-meter relay team.

It was part of a hugely successful high school career; Todorovich left the Bengals program with nine Class AA golds over four years, including three each in the 100 hurdles and the long jump.

Baylor Athletics

Todorovich's notoriety as an elite all-around talent on the track and in the field was indisputable. She has since solidified that reputation on a much bigger stage as a sophomore at Baylor University, where she’s emerged as one of the nation’s top young heptathletes heading into her initial appearance at an NCAA outdoor championships this week in Eugene, Ore.

"This is my first national meet, so it's a really big deal to me going in," Todorovich told MTN Sports. "I'm not trying to get too high off of certain events or too low off of certain events. I think after having a really good (Big 12 championship) meet in Arizona, I was happy with how I performed there.

"Going to nationals I want to focus on what I can do and know that what I can do is just really big for being able to get those points and score there."

The heptathlon consists of seven individual events contested over two days — the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200 meters, long jump, javelin and 800 meters. Todorovich placed third in the multis at the Big 12 championship meet in May with 5,830 points, a personal best. She heads to Eugene ranked ninth in all of Division I.

Todorovich’s rise with the Bears has been steady, not splashy.

She began laying the groundwork last fall in the indoor season and transitioned into outdoors with what she called “small changes, nothing crazy” to her training and a focus on staying consistent. Between the Big 12 meet and nationals, she and Baylor multis coach Chase Hood have zeroed in on quick adjustments that can squeeze out a few extra points — the thin margin that often separates All-Americans from the rest of the field.

For Todorovich, the decisive factor is a composed approach across all seven events.

"The key thing for me is just kind of moving on from every event and taking every event one at a time," she said. "There are so many events, so it's focusing on what you're doing in that moment and not trying to get too high or too low.

"I think it's about just focusing on what I'm doing in that moment and at that time and doing the best that I can do in that event so I can get every point, because every point really does matter in the end."

Juan DeLeon Creative Helena native and Baylor track and field athlete Logan Todorovich.

That mindset has helped her turn incremental improvements into a national breakthrough. Todorovich doesn’t claim to be great in any single discipline, but she’s raised her overall profile with personal bests this spring in the 200 (24.19 seconds), 100 hurdles (13.92 seconds), shot put (11.47 meters), javelin (41.41 meters) and high jump (1.76 meters), which fueled her Big 12 performance.

The NCAA takes the top 24 Division I heptathletes straight to Eugene — there is no regional qualifying — and Todorovich’s ninth-place national ranking underscores how far she’s come since leaving Helena just two years ago.

"Coming into the Big 12, obviously there are so many talented girls from honestly across the world," Todorovich said. "I think just coming in and not letting that intimidate me, but letting those girls push me to be better … there’s a lot of girls that I look up to in the Big 12, some of them are my friends now, and that helps a lot."

It also helps that Todorovich is competing again with her younger sister Madilyn, who was also a star athlete at Helena High and is now a freshman at Baylor.

Madilyn Todorovich won four gold medals at the 2025 Class AA state meet, and finished her high school career with 10 golds and a Montana record of 27 total medals.

"It’s really cool," Logan Todorovich said. "Having her in high school was really fun, too, so being able to bring her to the next level, and just being far away from home, it’s kind of like having home here with me, too.

"It’s been really good. Obviously we can be competitive at practice and it’s just another person to push me every day."

Logan Todorovich’s ascent has come quickly, but she still views this week in Eugene more as a checkpoint than a finish line.

Her goals, she said, are straightforward — a top‑10 finish, more points for Baylor and another step forward in her development as a multi-event standout. Todorovich's first day of competition in the heptathlon is Friday. The multis conclude Saturday.

"There's some events that I think I've worked a lot on this year that have become more of strengths for me, but I think just staying in that top range in every event and just doing the most that I can do in that event is kind of what my biggest thing is," she said.

Todorovich is ready to find out just how far her all‑around talent can take her.

