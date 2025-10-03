Former Montana State coordinator Brian Wright facing old team as Northern Arizona head coach

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Brian Wright remembers the 2010 game vividly — a 34-7 loss to Northern Arizona that served as Montana State's only conference defeat in what became a Big Sky championship season.

At the time, Wright was in his first year as offensive coordinator at Montana State under head coach Rob Ash.

"We got our butts kicked that day against a really good NAU defense, and they led the Big Sky in defense that year, and they were really good," Wright said during NAU's media availability on Monday. "And they really got after us on that day. And we had a great team. You know, we won the Big Sky Conference championship that year. So, I didn't have great memories from that day, certainly being on that side of it."

WATCH: Hear from Brian Wright in 2010 and 2025

Now, 15 years later, Wright finds himself on the opposite sideline as Northern Arizona's head coach, preparing his 13th-ranked Lumberjacks to face his former team — the No. 5 Montana State Bobcats — this weekend in Flagstaff.

"Anytime you have the opportunity to play somebody that you had history with, I think that piqued your interest, certainly," Wright said. "But, at the end of the day, though, it's about getting our football team ready to play our best football. You got to put together a plan in all three phases to try to attack what they do and have your guys ready to play."

That loss in 2010 didn't derail Wright's career trajectory. After two straight Big Sky titles with Montana State, Wright moved on with coaching stints at Florida Atlantic, Toledo and Pittsburg State before taking over the NAU program last year and immediately returning the Lumberjacks to national prominence.

What hasn't changed since that 2010 game is Wright's coaching philosophy. Even back then, he was preaching the importance of a well-balanced attack.

"We really need balance on our team, and we like to wear teams down and take what the defense gives us," Wright said in an interview with MTN Sports in 2010.

Fifteen years later, he's using almost the exact same words preparing his team for this weekend's matchup.

"We're going to have to have great balance distributing the ball to the guys that we feel like are our playmakers," Wright said earlier this week. "And take what the defense gives us."

Wright's time in Bozeman was foundational to the success he's experienced in Flagstaff, but make no mistake — there's no place he'd rather be now.

"We enjoyed it there. We met a lot of great people there that we stay in touch with to this day," Wright said. "So a lot of family, friends, really some friends that are like family to us. We have great memories of them and stay in touch with them. It was all a great experience. But again, it's great to be on this side. And I'm excited to lead our team Saturday."