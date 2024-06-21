Billings' Brock Blatter transferring to pitch at Washington State

BILLINGS — Brock Blatter, a Billings Central graduate, is transferring to join the baseball program at Washington State.

Blatter indicated that he will join the Cougars via social media and later confirmed his plans to MTN Sports on Friday.

A right-handed pitcher, Blatter spent last season at Southern Cal where he appeared in nine games as a sophomore, posting a 3.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks in nine innings. Blatter's last appearance on the mound for the Trojans this season came on April 9 against UC Irvine.

Blatter is the third Montanan joining the WSU program for next season, along with incoming freshmen Bryce Hampton of the Bozeman Bucks and Kyler Northrop of the Billings Scarlets.

Blatter began his college career at Alabama, where he played one season in 2023. He made six relief appearances that season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He transferred to USC for the 2024 season but announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on June 4.

Blatter is a 2022 Billings Central graduate, and an alum of the 406 Flyers travel team and Big Sky Baseball. He was drafted in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cubs but chose not to sign. He will again be eligible for the draft in 2025.

