Billings' Brock Blatter entering NCAA transfer portal after one season at USC

MTN Sports
Brock Blatter.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 04, 2024

BILLINGS — Billings Central graduate and right-handed pitcher Brock Blatter is leaving Southern Cal after one season.

Blatter, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound hurler, announced via social media on Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal. Blatter appeared in nine games as a sophomore this season with the Trojans, posting a 3.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts and 12 walks in nine innings.

Blatter's last appearance on the mound for the Trojans came on April 9 against UC Irvine. USC's season ended with a 4-3 loss to Arizona in the Pac-12 championship game on May 25.

Blatter began his college career at Alabama, where he played one season in 2023. He made six relief appearances that season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He transferred to USC for the 2024 season.

Blatter is a 2022 Billings Central graduate, and an alum of the 406 Flyers travel team and Big Sky Baseball. He was named Montana's top prospect by Perfect Game USA, and was drafted in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cubs but chose not to sign. He will again be eligible for the draft in 2025.

