Wilson trifecta: Polson QB smashing state records with siblings by his side

POLSON — Coming into the 2022 season, the question of Jarrett Wilson breaking records wasn't a matter of if, or how, but rather, by how much.

The Polson High School senior has been a human highlight reel for the Pirates over the last two years at quarterback, and coming into year three, he's picked up right where he left off as he's helped guide the Pirates to a 6-0 start after they made the Class A semifinal round a season ago.

"It's awesome, I feel great," Wilson said. "Me and my wide receivers got a great connection, our offensive line does a great job and we have fun running the air raid and we wouldn't have it any other way."

Wilson's brilliance has been on full display since he was handed the keys to Polson's air raid offense as a sophomore in 2020.

But now, every game he plays is a rewrite of the record book.

According to the most recent update of the Montana High School Association record book, which was last updated in October of 2020, Wilson owns the Montana 11-player records for career touchdown passes with 105, as well as most career touchdowns with 126, both of which will grow as the season continues. He also owns the record for most career points scored with 768 to this point, with that mark likely to grow as well.

The previous records, according to the MHSA, for career points scored was 702 by Whitefish's Luke May from 2012-15. May also previously held the career touchdown mark with 115 while Havre's Dane Warp held the career passing touchdown record with 101 from 2012-15.

He also set the single-season touchdown passing record with 48 as a junior, breaking the mark of 41 by Glacier's Brady McChesney from 2013. He ranks fifth in total offense with 9,376 career yards, fifth in career passing yards with 7,886, fourth in career completions with 599, and in 2021, Wilson also set the single-season record for completion percentage with a 71% mark.

"I just think the world of the kid," Polson head football coach Kaden Glinsmann said. "He does a great job of leading. He takes our message as a staff and really tries to press upon his teammates and do that the right way and that's tough for a 15, 16, 17-year old kid. I just couldn't be more proud of him."

For Wilson, it was about keeping that opportunity handed to him, and running with it.

"I'd say I've just been around football for a very long time," Wilson said. "I played quarterback since fourth grade, Flathead Valley Football, and middle school first started taking off at quarterback and since then I've had great coaching. My older brother (Tanner) played quarterback, my dad played quarterback, he was a football coach. Just had lots of people really mentor me."

The successes continue piling up individually and team-wise for Wilson, but it's all made more special knowing who he's suiting up with.

See, Wilson is a triplet, and he's joined by his brothers, Trent and Colter, who also have been key parts of Polson's program.

"I think it's cool. Got to worry about the Wilson boys," Jarrett said.

Trent is the team's leading receiver with 31 receptions for 447 yards and seven touchdowns this year, which makes sense when you're catching passes from your sibling.

"It's fun, we definitely get after each other a little bit but it's all because we expect a lot from each other and kind of know how each other should play, so kind of have that connection," Trent said.

Colter, meanwhile, is a two-sport fall athlete as he's competing in football and is also Polson's top runner in cross country. Colter has also caught a touchdown pass from Jarrett this season.

And the trio do all they can to make each other better.

"If we're like talking about something we did bad in that game, then we know that we need to do that better in the next game, or what we need to run and that stuff, so we figure it out for the next game as much as possible," Colter said.

With the Wilson trifecta, the Pirates have lofty goals as the regular season winds to a close.

"I just want to have the best season that I can have and I want to win a state championship for my friends, my family, everyone," Jarrett said. "It would mean a lot to me and I just want to do it for this town and this school."

