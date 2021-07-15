Whitefish wide receiver duo connects on and off the field

KALISPELL — Last year, the Whitefish football team finished the season with a 5-4 record.

But that was last year. Now the Bulldogs are fully expecting to live up to loftier expectations.

"These last couple years we really had kind of a let down. Just kind of underachieved and we had potential to be better then what we were," wide receiver Bodie Smith said. "I think this year we returned a lot of guys, so there is a lot pressure. I am excited to see what happens."

Wide receiver Jaxsen Schlauch added, "I do think there is a little pressure. We had a really good run last season. We didn’t start out well but towards the end we progressed really well. I think everyone expects us to be pretty good this year."

One of the reasons for optimism is because of this duo. Smith and Schlauch were in the top category for receiving yards. But talk to them about their their connection on the field, and they’ll tell you it all starts off of it.

“It’s really fun, me and Bodie have a really good connection. We’re good friends so these past four year have been a really fun experience,”said Schlauch.

Even though these two seniors have a lot to look forward to in their future - closing this chapter will not be an easy one.

Schlauch said, "It’s pretty sad to think about, I just grew with all these kids. It’s been a really fun four years. Kind of sad to think it’s almost over, but got to make the best of it."

"I have been around football since I was little and have been around all these guys and the coaching staff has really helped me out a lot," said Smith.

While their time at Whitefish High School is coming to an end, both are hoping their football chapter is just beginning.

"I am wanting to play DI somewhere if not that okay too as long as I am playing somewhere ," said Schlauch.

Smith added,"You know I hope to play college football so wherever I get the chance to play it will be a blessing."

